Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother Kim Fernandez suffered a stroke in Bahrain and was immediately hospitalized. Jacqueline’s parents have been stationed in Bahrain for a few years now while the actress lives in Mumbai due to her professional commitment.

Jacqueline Fernandez's mother, Kim Fernandez, suffers from stroke in Bahrain; hospitalized

More details on the health of Jacqueline’s mother are not known. In contrast, the actress who is a witness in a Rs. 200 crore money laundering case has been the subject of a Circular Surveillance (LOC) by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) and no is not allowed to travel outside the country. It is not known at this time if the ED made an exception for the actress to visit her mother. The ED has recorded Jacquelines’ statement three times in the case which has Sukesh Chandrasekhar as the main accused.

Meanwhile, on the work side, Jacqueline was last seen in the movie. Bhoot the police. It has a promising lineup of films including Attack, Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu, Kick 2, and Circus.

READ ALSO: Sukesh Chandrasekhar says he was in a relationship with Jacqueline Fernandez; not say a crook

BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today and Upcoming Movies 2021 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.