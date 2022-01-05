Local governments are also actors in foreign policy

The deputy mayor of Los Angeles argues that breaking the silos between foreign and domestic policy will make international affairs more relevant to middle-class Americans.

BY NINA HACHIGIAN

In our 2008 book, The Next American Century: How the United States Can Thrive as Other Powers Arise, Mona Sutphen and I concluded that US foreign policy should prioritize security challenges that could harm Americans where they live. We cited as examples climate change, terrorist attacks and a pandemic, which could emanate from the wet markets in southern China. We weren’t particularly prescient, the security community knew a virus like COVID-19 was coming.

What I didn’t think about at the time was the role of local governments in addressing these transnational challenges. My work in the public sector so far has varied in three branches, in Washington and overseas, but only at the federal level. In my current position in the city of Los Angeles, I have come to understand that because humans are bodily, they will have security needs, like tests and vaccines, that must be met where they are physically located. . States and cities are a bridge between national politics and individual Americans. On the domestic side, in housing, education, etc., the links between our capital and the rest of America are well worn.

Local governments, however, are also active in international affairs, as the example of Los Angeles shows. And this activity, if supported and exploited at the federal level, can be of great benefit to conducting an effective and successful foreign policy.

A bridge to individual Americans

Los Angeles is the second largest city in the United States. Los Angeles County has the 18th largest economy in the world, larger than Turkey or Switzerland, and a population larger than many countries. Ours is the busiest port in the Western Hemisphere, and before COVID-19, Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) was ranked third in the world for passenger traffic. Los Angeles is home to many huge diaspora populations, for example the largest Mexican population outside of Mexico and the largest Armenian, Filipino, Iranian, Korean and some 14 other foreign-born populations in the United States. In total, almost 40% of our residents were born abroad and hundreds of languages ​​are spoken in our schools.

So it’s no surprise that Los Angeles needs its own foreign policy capability. The difference between my previous job as U.S. Ambassador and my current role as Deputy Mayor is that I now have to ask myself whether the work of my team in Mayor Eric Garcettis’s office benefits Angelenos in a tangible way. Goals like ensuring the stability of a region or increasing the influence of the Americas are important, of course, and Los Angeles also seeks to disseminate its values. But foreign policy should bring tangible benefits to Americans, as the Biden team suggested.

In LA, my team is focused on creating jobs, addressing global issues that affect our residents, providing global skills and experiences to young Angelenos, and supporting our domestic and international partners. We create jobs by facilitating foreign direct investment, encouraging new non-stop flights, conducting trade missions and helping exporters. The 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, which Mayor Garcetti has assured, will also boost the economy.

American cities are almost universally understaffed, and many do not even have a single person dedicated to foreign policy. Foreign cities, on the other hand, have dozens of them.

Global problem-solving initiatives are often carried out in conjunction with other cities and a multitude of city networks. With forest fires, heat and drought plaguing Angelenos more and more, the city has developed very ambitious targets to reduce its own emissions. But we can multiply that impact through global-local leadership. Mayor Garcetti chairs C40, a network of mega-cities committed to reducing carbon emissions. At the November 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP) in Glasgow, he announced the commitment of more than 1,000 cities around the world, representing 722 million people, to halving their fair share of emissions by 2030 and to be net zero by 2050. of the greatest contributions to reducing carbon emissions delivered at COP26.

LA has also launched a network to advance gender equality with Barcelona, ​​Freetown, London, Mexico City and Tokyo. And we’ve worked with cities in Eastern Europe through the Free Cities Pact on how cities can implement a progressive agenda, including on climate and LGBTQ rights, in the face of central governments. more and more illiberal.

The centerpiece of our work for Angelenos youth is a program that provides free international travel to low-income community college students who would otherwise not have the chance to travel abroad and enjoy this unique experience. For many, these trips are their first chance to fly.

In terms of partnerships, because conflicts abroad resonate through our diaspora populations, they want their local government to take a stand or get involved. We also engage the hundreds of Los Angeles-based foreign diplomats on political issues, exchanges and cultural events, and regularly host heads of state.

A foreign policy challenge

When it comes to city and state diplomacy, the United States is catching up. American cities are almost universally understaffed, and many do not even have a single person dedicated to foreign policy. Foreign cities, on the other hand, have dozens, if not a hundred (like Shanghai) of civil servants working exclusively on foreign affairs. Local American politicians are often concerned that voters will punish them for their international engagement, as it can appear to come at the expense of an emphasis on the city’s basic functions. But the COVID-19 pandemic has reminded us that city leaders need to be aware of international trends and events. Cities can sometimes learn how to meet basic needs more effectively from foreign examples, and as described, many benefits for residents, jobs, friends, ideas, experiences, etc. can arise from international engagement.

Finally, at the most essential level, cities and towns make decisions that create the conditions to help train future diplomats, innovators, development workers, political experts, soldiers and leaders. To remain competitive and influential, the United States must optimize every American’s chances of achieving their full potential. We need to make sure that every child has access to quality and affordable preschool education, not to mention plenty of food, shelter, clean air, clean water and safety. We don’t have time for racism, misogyny or bigotry of any kind. It is, in fact, a national security and foreign policy challenge as much as a national challenge, and it is almost entirely in the hands of local governments and their local partners.

The Biden administration is right to seek to break the silos between foreign and domestic policy. To achieve a foreign policy for the middle class, it might be useful to include the views of cities and states, as they are closer to the people. It starts with the creation of an office of city and state diplomacy at the State Department, as proposed in recent legislation, but it also requires a cultural shift within the State Department which hopefully. It starts with opportunities like this for local leaders to champion their cause.

Nina Hachigian is Los Angeles’ first Deputy Mayor for International Affairs, appointed by Mayor Eric Garcetti in 2017. She was the second U.S. Ambassador to ASEAN in Jakarta from 2014 to 2017.

