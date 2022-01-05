Entertainment
Shehnaaz Gill talks to BK Shivani, recalls late Siddharth Shukla in conversation
In a new video posted by actor Shehnaaz Gill on her Youtube channel, she opened up about her alleged boyfriend, the late actor Siddharth Shukla. In the video, Shehnaaz spoke with spiritual teacher BK Shivani and also informed her that she would often tell Siddharth that she wanted to talk to him.
Shehnaaz told BK Shivani, “I often told Sidharth that I wanted to talk to Sister Shivani. I love her so much. He always said “Yeah, definitely it’s going to happen, relax” and then it happened. I’ve always intended and it probably got to you in one way or another. So we connected.
Shehnaaz then spoke about Siddharth and said, “I often think about how this soul gave me so much knowledge. I couldn’t analyze people before. I was very confident and I was really innocent of it. time, but this soul taught me a lot in life. God made me meet this soul and kept us together as friends so that he could teach me something in life. two years, I learned so much. My path was going to go to God and that is probably why this soul came to my life. He taught me so much. He made me meet people like you. I could handle everything with force. I am so strong now. “
Siddharth and Shehnaaz first competed and got close to each other in Bigg Boss 13, which was later won by Siddharth as well. Then they also featured in music videos of Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona songs. Their last appearance together was on Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3. Siddharth Shukla died of a heart attack last year on September 2nd.
Sources
2/ https://www.filmfare.com/news/bollywood/shehnaaz-gill-talks-to-bk-shivani-remembers-late-siddharth-shukla-in-the-conversation-52013.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
