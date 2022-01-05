Box Office 2021: Tollywood Surpasses Bollywood And Creates All Time Record With Rs 1070 Crore Gross!

The Telugu film industry has been on a winning streak since the start of 2021. India’s second largest film industry has repeatedly made headlines, thanks to its number of releases and monstrous collections in the world. box office. With its formidable trip last year, the film was able to outperform the mighty Bollywood industry, which was lacking in releases, only due to the pandemic-induced lockdown and restrictions on theaters.

The year before, no less than 470 Indian films (from various industries) were released in theaters and these releases generated a whopping Rs 3,200 crore (gross). As expected, Marvel’s



Spider-Man: No Path Home, released on December 16, became the biggest earner of the year. Akshay Kumar’s crime drama Sooryavanshi grossed Rs 230.08 crore. Speaking specifically of the Tollywood industry, as many as 180 films hit theaters in 2021, including that of Allu Arjun.



Pushpa

and that of Pawan Kalyan



Vakeel Saab

emerged as the first and second biggest of the year with a collection of Rs 150 and Rs 129 crore respectively. Overall, the film industry (Telugu) generated Rs 1,070 crore (gross) with its business.

The Bollywood film industry, which started its year slowly and steadily, was not successful at first. However, Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif-starrer



Sooryavanshi

helped the industry move forward to a great extent. No less than 55 films (approx, also includes dubbed versions) were released in 2021, bringing in a total of Rs 760 crore. Notably, the Hindi (dubbed) versions of many Telugu and Tamil films also contributed to the Indian box office. Speaking of box office performances of Tamil films, Thalapathy Vijay’s



Master

and Rajinikanth



Annaatthe

were the stars last year, who dominated the box office like no other. Both films grossed over Rs 100 crore in India alone. Kollywood industry collected Rs 700 crore (gross) in India in 2021.

As for Sandalwood and Mollywood, industries released 80+ and 41+ movies in theaters and grossed Rs 244 crore and Rs 170 crore respectively.

.