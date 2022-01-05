Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui’s selfie with fire in the background is the first meme of 2022

The very first meme of 2022 is here and Twitter is having a blast with it. It features a man calmly taking a selfie as some sort of explosion goes off in the background. Everything from Shantipriya and Mukesh of Om Shanti to the uncle of someone who brings them gifts after “stealing” the family land, fits into the pattern. Siddiqui, a Pakistani actor, who posted this selfie on Instagram. Fortunately, nothing untoward is happening in the background either. What looks like an explosion are actually narcotics set on fire during the ceremony of destruction of confiscated goods organized by Customs (Application) Karachi. Siddiqui had shared photos and videos from the ceremony on Instagram, giving Desi and Pakistani Twitter their first viral meme for this year.

Siddiqui wrote on Instagram: “Waging the war on drugs. Fire lit with narcotics during the ceremony of destruction of confiscated goods organized by the customs (application) of Karachi. Drugs are an evil that corrodes our youth and our nation. A symbolic message that he must be turned into ashes. Was a guest at the event where the department destroys contraband and other goods confiscated by him during the year. These include alcohol, cigarettes, contraband betel nuts; the cost of what was destroyed today is $ 2.5 million. ”

Check out the memes that followed. Many Twitter users shared how it reminded them of the age-old ‘Disaster Girl’ meme.

“What if this photo of Adnan Siddiqui got as viral as the disaster meme and he also sold it for $ 500,000 as an NFT,” one Twitter user speculated.

What if this photo of Adnan Siddiqui got as viral as the disaster meme and he also sold it for $ 500,000 as an NFT. https://t.co/lPb6Io3TLe-Talha (@_talharizwan) January 2, 2022

Siddiqui could be heading for glory in “disappointed Pakistani fan” stature, given how the pandemic has turned our social lives into bit of what they call “a burning mess.” Sarim Akhtar, the disappointed Pakistani cricketer fan, who has been the face of memes since 2019, found himself in a more permanent setting than just memes: a textbook. Sarim’s iconic pose with his hands resting on his waist with an expression marked with exasperation mixed with disappointment constantly circled to express any ‘meme-worthy’ reaction. The viral meme is also part of a vocabulary manual, much to Sarim’s delight. Sharing the same on his very popular Twitter account, he wrote: “Waooo, featured on an English vocabulary book.”

