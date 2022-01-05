Colton Underwood buys his first home with Jordan C. Brown | Entertainment

Entertainment
Colton Underwood and boyfriend Jordan C. Brown bought their first home together.
The 29-year-old TV star – who came out publicly as gay in April – and her partner shelled out $ 3 million for a property in Sherman Oaks, Calif., After making their relationship official on Instagram last month, reports ‘Entertainment Tonight’.
The two-story luxury property has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.
Colton recently shared a photo of himself eating pizza and wine on the floor in an empty room with no furniture.
He captioned the post: “Good carbs, good wine and a happy life (sic)”
Colton is taking his relationship to another milestone after recently declaring that he is “in love” and “in a good position” in her life.
The ‘Bachelor’ 2019 star shared, “I’m happy, I’m in love and I’m in a good position.
“As far as that goes, everything went well. What was so cool too was that after the show ended, I didn’t know what was coming next. I knew I was still going out and I was. am still. So there you have it.
Colton also appreciates having such a strong support network around him.
He said, “The friends that I have, the support group that I have have been so helpful and impactful.”
Colton had previously admitted that he “didn’t want to be gay”.
Opening up about his struggles in his Netflix series, “Coming Out Colton,” he said, “I didn’t mean to be gay. And the main voices in my head were just like, ‘You will get by, you will kill you. get out of it, you get out of it. ‘”
Colton thought he was going to “die” with his “secret,” but ultimately came out because he felt “mortified” by his behavior with Cassie Randolph.
The duo ended their romance in May 2020 after appearing on “The Bachelor” the year before, and the 26-year-old beauty then filed a restraining order against him for alleged harassment, although she did. quit two months later.
Colton said: “I never thought I was going to go out, I thought I was going to die with this secret.
“[I put] a poor girl through [a] the hell of my own insecurities. “
