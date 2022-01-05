With 73 million followers, who is the most followed Bollywood celebrity on Instagram?





Shraddha Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Instagram) Bombay: Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the established stars in the world. From winning Miss World to being the Bollywood superstar, she is a powerful talent and there is no doubt about it. She has had decades of fame and success in Bollywood. PeeCee, who married the Hollywood singer Nick jonas, has also carved out a place in the West with several international projects in its pot. Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Instagram) Now the actress has landed another title. Yes, you heard that! Priyanka is now the most followed Bollywood star on Instagram, beating out other divas like Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone and many more. She has 72.4 million followers on the photo sharing app and is very close to 73 million. Most followed celebrities on Instagram Priyanka Chopra – 72.4 million

Shradha Kapoor – 68.5M

Deepika Padukone – 63.4M

Anushka Sharma – 60.4 million

Akshay Kumar – 58.3 m

Katrina Kaif – 55.9 million Priyanka Chopra’s journey into the world of cinema Priyanka made her acting debut in the 2002 Tamil film Thamizhan and then made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy. She had acted in many successful films including Waqt, Agnipath, Don, Krrish, Barfi, Bajirao Mastani and Dostana. In terms of work, Priyanka will be seen in the Citadel spy thriller series, the romantic comedy Text For You and Matrix 4. She will also appear in an Indian wedding comedy, which she is co-producing with Mindy Kaling. Subscribe on

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siasat.com/with-73m-followers-who-is-the-most-followed-bollywood-celeb-on-instagram-2253264/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos