Elgin’s former bodyguard for royalty and Hollywood stars Lee Sansum tells it all in new book





AN ELITE Elgin bodyguard who has protected Hollywood celebrities and British royalty over an adventurous career will say it all in a heartfelt memoir due to hit bookstore shelves in the spring. Close protection expert Lee Sansum (59), a former member of the Royal Military Police, spent months on blockades telling stories with ghost writer Howard Linskey for his book, “The Bodyguard.” Throughout his swashbuckling career, the local martial arts champion has looked after actors Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman and Sylvester Stallone, as well as Brazilian footballer Pelé. The defining moment in Lee’s career, however, was in the protection team of tycoon Mohamed al-Fayed and his son, Dodi. As such, he spent 10 days in Saint-Tropez to protect the world’s most famous woman, Princess Diana, as well as her sons, Princes William and Harry, before her untimely death in a car crash in Paris. . According to The Bodyguard editor Orion, Lee has formed a close bond with Diana and the Young Princes, especially Harry, and it was only luck that he wasn’t in the car on the night of the accident in 1997. Lee said, “I went all over the world with the Royal Military Police, I left in 1995. I had experience guarding people and after that I entered the world of bodyguards. This brought me to various places and I worked on the circuit until just before containment alongside the development of our martial arts business in Moray. “I think the book will appeal to different people for a variety of reasons. People are always interested in Diana, who was loved around the world, and others are more interested in how bodyguards work and some of the risky operations that I participated. in. Elgin’s martial arts trainer and close protection expert Lee Sansum with his memoir, The Bodyguard. Photo: Becky Saunderson. “I don’t think I would have ever released a book without the lockdown. I had so much free time.” The book offers Lee’s tale of what it’s like to work with the rich and famous in high-pressure work where lives are on the line. He traces his years in the military, including his undercover work with the military police in Northern Ireland and his operations in dangerous hot spots such as Libya and the breakaway state of Somaliland in the dangerous world of security. private. Growing up in a difficult part of Greater Manchester, Lee’s career in the Royal Military Police has taken him to the “land of bandits” of South Armagh. He worked undercover in Northern Ireland and joined the army’s own internal affairs unit, the Special Investigations Branch, before entering the world of private security. Lee said: “This book brings together all the important aspects of my life and offers new insight into that tragic night in Paris. “I couldn’t think of a better team to help put this together and I can’t wait to share my story with the world.” Executive Editor Anna Valentine said Lee’s story offers a unique insight into how an elite close protection bodyguard actually works, and allows readers to uncover the secrets of the trade. She added, “To protect the world’s most famous woman, you have to be the best.” The Bodyguard will be released on April 14 under Orion’s non-fiction brand, Seven Dials. Do you want to respond to this article? If yes, click here submit your ideas and they can be published in print form.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.northern-scot.co.uk/news/elgin-former-bodyguard-to-royalty-and-hollywood-stars-tells-260761/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos