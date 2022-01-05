“Dont Look Up” and the Hollywood Virtue Signage





I sat down to watch Adam McKay’s Netflix comedy Do not seek during the Christmas holidays with an unusual waiting burden. Admittedly, half of the people I knew who had seen him, mainly those on the right, had denounced him as a not funny and brutal agitprop, while their politically opposed brothers had praised him as “timely”, “inspiring” and “important.” Am I going to finish watching it and subscribe to a Greta Thunberg podcast series, or crash my television and screaming down the streets? To be fair, the film is neither offensive enough nor smart enough to elicit such strong opinions. McKay, who seems to have stopped making clever comedies about idiots like Presenter and Half brothers to make artful satires on world politics, it is not Stanley Kubrick, and it is not Dr Strangelove. His storyline, about two low-level astronomers accidentally discovering that Earth will be wiped out by a deadly meteorite, is a not-too-subtle allegory of climate change. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence’s solid work in the lead roles is thwarted by wildly exaggerated performances from Meryl Streep (as populist President Trumpian), Cate Blanchett (as predatory TV presenter) and, more bizarrely, the esteemed Sir Mark Rylance as eccentric billionaire Bezos / Musk, with shiny white teeth. It’s long, sometimes funny, and the spoiler alert ends with a major character eaten by a dinosaur. Farm animal, this is certainly not the case. The presence of the all-star cast (whose combined fees must have been astronomical) and McKay’s reputation will draw the curious, but it seems very likely that the film will be remembered as a vehicle for DiCaprio, whose humorless engagement offscreen climate activism seems incongruous given the reporting of her endless lavish cruises with model girlfriends half her age. DiCaprio is allowed to look slobbery and drab for the first half (until he gets a makeover and returns to his usual movie star glamor), is given a romantic attachment to the Blanchetts character and a potential stage theft, Network-esque fusion monologue in the second half of the films. As usual, he plays brilliantly and dynamically, and is matched by Lawrence as his panicked and nihilistic foil. But I mourned the lack of genuine spirit except for a funny joke about panicked security services placing sacks over disbelievers’ heads at every opportunity. No doubt DiCaprio would tell me the end of the world is no laughing matter, and he would be right. But did it really take a two hour movie to prove his point? Undoubtedly a huge cost, which will never be recouped in a conventional manner, the film is perhaps more notable for the way it resuscitates, in a burlesque and absurd way, the “message film” loved by directors such as Stanley. Kramer. In the fifties and sixties, films as serious as Guess who’s coming to dinner and On the beach dealt with burning issues like racism and nuclear war in a preached and serious way. They were effective then, but look horribly dated today. Assuming the world is not wiped out by global warming over the next several decades, it is likely that the eventual fate of Do not seek will occupy a similar place in the history of cinema in the future. But, of course, if the filmmakers are right, and we all live in deserts and flooded lands by then, debating the merits and minuses of a 2021 black comedy will likely be the last thing on mind. anyone.

