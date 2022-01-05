Homemade BBQ Becomes a Permanent Home on Broadway | Lifestyle and entertainment

Donnetta Trawick has a warm laugh that fills a room.

With that laugh, she explained how she first met Dwight Townes while they both worked at Pilgrim’s processing plant in Timberville.

We met around the chicken, said Trawick.

For Townes, food had always been a common thread in his tumultuous life.

His mother was murdered when he was only 6 years old. As an adult, he said, he fell into addiction.

Hailing from Trenton, NJ, Townes moved to Virginia almost ten years ago for a fresh start.

While working at Pilgrim’s, Townes dared to dream of opening his own barbecue business. When Trawick heard it, she said she was ready to help him get there.

Selling grilled chicken at the Broadway Farmers Market, a business was born in early 2020.

Townes prepared all the food, while Trawick spoke with customers and did the marketing.

She is the brains of the operation. She really brought it all to life, Townes said.

Returning every week with bigger and bigger grills that could cook more chicken, the operation quickly grew to meet demand.

With the end of the season approaching and a business booming, Townes knew he wanted to open a place year round.

Townesand Trawick found a small 16 by 10 foot shack on North Congress Street in New Market in October 2020. While at New Market, Townes Homemade BBQ’s menu changed from just chicken to three types of grilled meats.

When people asked for new foods, the menu continued to expand, adding popular side dishes like macaroni and cheese.

We thought, yes we could do that, so we added it, said Trawick.

Wanting even more space, Townes Homemade BBQ moved to South Main Street on Broadway, near the Virginia Poultry Growers Cooperative.

The new location opened on August 1.

With a background in media arts, Trawick decorated the new location with corrugated iron, paper banners and brown stained wood accents.

The walls also feature detailed photographs of the meats, sauces, and restaurant dishes she took.

Trawick said all of the menu items are popular. She and Townes agreed that Jamaican jerk chicken is remarkable.

The jerk chicken is smoked with hickory, red oak and cherry wood. It is served with golden rice pilaf made from sazn, a mixture of spices.

The chicken is topped with cilantro and Townes spicy jerk sauce.

Townes said the recipe for the sauce was unsuccessful until they found their key ingredient: allspice. Using freshly ground chili berries, the spice gives the dish an authentic feel.

The chicken platter is served with traditional coconut bread. Made with coconut milk, the chewy bread is similar to Korean rolls or Hawaiian rolls.

Julie Jones, a Broadway resident, said she ate Townes homemade barbecue at least once a month.

She said the jerk chicken is delicious, but her favorite is the grilled pork served with the original Townes sauce.

Their smoked and truly special meats and the sauces he makes are simply top notch, Jones said.

Townes only offers one type of barbecue sauce, based on a recipe started by his grandfather.

Townes said he spent at least six years turning this recipe into his own blend.

No one can copy this sauce. You can try, but you can’t copy it, Townes said.

The sauce does not come from any particular barbecue tradition. Sweet and tangy with a flavorful and rich tomato, Townes said you won’t find a sauce like hers anywhere.

It contains five to seven different herbs. There’s a little bit of Carolinas in it, there’s a little bit of that, but it’s mine, Townes said.

Trawick said the whole menu is the same. It doesn’t follow any barbecue tradition, but takes inspiration from styles from Kansas City, North Carolina, and Virginia for a taste of its own.

[Were] don’t try to make Jamaicans like Jamaicans, [were] don’t try to make barbecue sauce like a southerner [or] a Virginia style, said Trawick. Were not like [any other style].

Everything is made from scratch, and Trawick said they only use the best ingredients possible.

The restaurant’s banana pudding is made from separate real eggs, mixed with a creamy, almost whipped texture. There is a soft crunch of crushed vanilla cookies and a sweet banana flavor.

Trawick said she took her natural place as manager of the company and manager of the house.

She makes you feel like you’ve known each other her whole life, Jones said. I went at the last minute in hopes of having a meal for some unexpected company, and it worked for me.

The team of the couple turned business has big plans for the space in which they are settling.

Soon they will be bottling Townes Homemade BBQ and Jamaican Jerk Sauce for retail sale.

In the restaurant’s unfinished outdoor space, they said they would add an outdoor kitchen, patio space, more signage and improvements to the parking lot.

Townes and Trawick want to start serving breakfast and fried ice cream from a secret recipe. These items must wait for the restaurant to install a new range hood system in the indoor kitchen.

Jones said the restaurant is a “great addition to the community”.

It’s an easy stop to get in and out, “she said.” It’s been a lot of different activities, but I’m happy he’s here and hopefully [Townes] stay a long time. “