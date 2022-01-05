Samantha Ruth Prabhu Forges Bollywood Bond

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently busy growing professionally. The actress made a name for herself among Bollywood audiences with the The Family Man 2 web series, which also got the Bollywood fraternity to sit down and notice her.

Samantha is said to be making her Bollywood debut soon. While things are at an early stage, it should be official soon. Meanwhile, ahead of her dreamy Bollywood debut, Samantha makes connections in Bollywood.

Bollywood diva star, Deepika Padukone has just celebrated her birthday. Samantha took to social media to wish the leggy girl. Her message reads: May you have such an amazing birthday that each day after it begins and ends with love and peace of mind. Happy birthday to the most beautiful inside and out @deepikapadukone.

Samantha will star in another web series, Citadel, an Indian spin-off, directed by Raj and DK. She will be seen in an action avatar trying to be a spy where she will be chosen alongside Varun Dhawan. Apart from that, she also has other projects.

