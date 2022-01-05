How grants helped Montreal become “the Hollywood of video games”

Genshin Impact is an award-winning role-playing game created by Chinese video game developer miHoYo. A year after its release in September 2020, the game has managed to amass a total revenue of over $ 2 billion. This kind of income makes Genshin Impact one of the most profitable The video game is easily released and the most successful project ever for miHoYo in the company’s nine-year history.

After being so successful, it was only natural for the business to grow. The question for miHoYo was: where to go? This question was answered in November when the Chinese developer announced that it was setting its sights on the west and creation of an office in Montreal, Canada.

At first glance, this may seem a little strange. Montreal? Why not Tokyo or San Francisco or other cities that have traditionally dominated the tech industry? However, over the past few decades, Montreal has established itself as one of the most attractive cities for video game developers. So attractive that Montreal’s economic development agency, Montreal International, estimates that in 2021, more than 200 studios are installed the.

The secret of Montreal’s success? Tax credits. The province of Quebec, of which Montreal is the largest city, attracts multimedia companies by offering them subsidies for the hiring of people in the province. Quebec taxpayers pay a significant percentage of the salaries of local multimedia workers. These grants have undoubtedly helped Montreal to become a hub for the development of video games; however, Quebec may have created a system that will perpetually depend on taxpayers’ money to maintain this position.

The lobbyist who helped launch the video game industry in Montreal

Montreal’s rise as the video game capital dates back to the early 1990s. Its main industries at the time textile and manufacturing were down. The city was hemorrhage works. The Quebec authorities wanted to develop a plan to reverse this trend.

Between Sylvain Vaugeois, consultant and politically connected lobbyist in Quebec. A publication described it as an “iconoclastic entrepreneur with a cocaine addiction”. Vaugeois devised a plan that he said would strengthen the multimedia industry in Montreal. His idea, known as Mercure plan, was to grant tax credits to a large video game company wishing to establish an office in Montreal. More specifically, government investment of up to CA $ 25,000 per employee each year for five years of employment in a company located in the city.

The provincial government of Quebec initially refused to support this plan because they looked at him as an unnecessary and significant burden on local taxpayers. Vaugeois swept aside the rejection and sought out a potential suitor on his own. He traveled to Paris and arranged a meeting with the French video game company Ubisoft, which is originally the popular Rayman series.

Ubisoft executives were already developing worldwide after their IPO in 1996. Establishing a studio in Quebec was particularly interesting for Ubisoft because of the predominantly French-speaking population of the province and its proximity to the large American gaming market. So when Vaugeois ignoring the fact that Quebec had just rejected his plan proposed his idea of ​​a tax subsidy to Ubisoft, the games company hastened to sent exploratory representatives in Montreal, assuming the government had already reached a deal.

Ubisoft was shocked when it arrived in Montreal and learned that the government did not approve these grants. A crisis of confusion ensued and Ubisoft began to consider establishing a studio elsewhere. When the news broke, the local media were not kind to the Quebec government. Hundreds of new jobs were at stake.

Meanwhile, other places in North America have started trying to attract Ubisoft. And Quebec leaders were faced with a decision: give Ubisoft the taxpayer money Vaugeois had offered or risk losing their chance to gain hundreds of new tech jobs and develop the city’s multimedia industry. Quebec and Ubisoft began a long process of negotiations which ultimately resulted in an agreement that amounted to C $ 25,000 in grants per employee for 500 Ubisoft employees over five years, as originally conceived in the study of Vaugeois Mercure plan. Unlike the original plan, however, Quebec has now provided Ubisoft CAD $ 15,000 per employee and, with some encouragement, the province convinced the federal government to pay an additional CA $ 10,000 per employee.

But this generous deal only applied to Ubisoft, and other companies protested against the favoritism shown towards a company. So, in 1996, Quebec officially introduced a new tax credit called “Refundable tax credit for the production of multimedia titles”, or Refundable tax credit for the production of multimedia titles. The credit covers a maximum of 37.5% of eligible labor expenditures if a multimedia title is available in French and Up to 30% if a title is not. In 2021, the multimedia tax credit cost Quebec approximately C $ 253 million.

A sustainable system?

The generous government support for multimedia companies has enabled Quebec to establish itself as what is called the “Hollywood of video games”. Ubisoft Montreal is now Ubisoft’s largest studio and one of the largest video game production studios in the world, with more than 4000 employees. Last year, Amazon Games, Quantic Dream, and the previously mentioned miHoYo all plans announced to set up studios in the city.

But the policy of subsidizing multimedia companies has had its share of criticism. These reviews often have Argue that the tax credit primarily helps foreign companies that move into satellite offices to benefit from the generous support of taxpayers. Union activists to accuse the gaming companies mistreat many workers. Additionally, critics argue, the subsidies are distorting, arbitrarily giving media companies an unfair advantage in recruiting local talent. Local tech companies to complain they find it difficult to recruit skilled workers because many of them go to work for the subsidized multimedia sector.

Supporters of the grants respond that the policy attracts employers from around the world and creates thousands of great jobs that would not otherwise be created in Quebec. These workers pay taxes and spend their paychecks in local businesses, which strengthens Quebec’s economy. In 2017, a spokesperson for the Government of Quebec Recount The Gazette that the multimedia sector creates so much economic activity that “the tax revenues for the Quebec government generated by the sector are greater than the expenses related to the tax credit”.

Tax subsidies can be distorting, giving one industry an arbitrary advantage over others. But, at the same time, they seem to have helped make Montreal a video game hub. Over the past two decades, a whole gaming ecosystem has developed around the city. Local universities now have programs dedicated to game development (Concordia University, for example, has an official partnership with Ubisoft to provide a course on game design). This provides a cohesive local talent pool to the more than 200 studios with roots in Montreal, and it could attract more game developers to the city. Game leaders often to quote Quebec has the most attractive combination of labor subsidies, a skilled labor force, and a thriving ecosystem of like-minded game entrepreneurs and suppliers.

With this ecosystem now thriving in Quebec, the natural question is whether the government can begin to reduce its generous subsidy program. Quebec attempted to do so in 2014, as part of a larger effort to cut spending and balance its budget. Policymakers wanted to reduce the multimedia tax credit by 20%. But even this relatively modest proposal met with a rapid backlash game studios. Some studios including Ubisoft threatened to leave town. Quebec has finished to move back. The tax bill on the creation of video games in the province has bloated even more since. It appears that the “Hollywood of video games” can continue to be built on a foundation of generous support from taxpayers.