With Omicron skyrocketing Rs 1,000 cr Bollywoods pipeline is in limbo





The lights at the multiplexes have gone out and it is not clear for how long. For the Hindi film industry, which experienced a revival in the last quarter of 2021, this is a cruel stroke of fate. On the one hand, audiences are waiting to be in theaters but the virus has a mind of its own. When Sooryavanshi was released last November, it was a vein of silver and grossed Rs 180 crore at the box office. The gloomy vibe was nothing more than optimism, and 83’s poor performance was overshadowed by the glittering run of Spider-Man: No Way Home and the Hindi dubbed version of Pushpa. The story, or rather the script was well defined for what seemed like an interesting timeline ahead. The holiday season for Bollywood begins with Dussehra until the second week of January and is the most important period from a business perspective. Producers, especially those on a big budget, want to make the most of this window. As of the end of December 2021, we’ve seen 83 hit theaters but everything after that has been postponed. It was first Jersey, a star of Shahid Kapoor, followed by some big projects, like RRR, a film directed by SS Rajamouli of Baahubali fame and which has a budget of Rs 450 crore, and Radhe Shyam, a film with Prabhas with an expenditure of Rs 350 crore. The stakes are high since these two films are multilingual to be released in Hindi and at least one of the languages ​​of South India. As long as it is multiple languages, exiting during this phase is extremely difficult, says business analyst Taran Adarsh. While Mumbai and Delhi are hit hard by the virus, an outing in the south cannot make up for the loss of income. Producers will also have to deal with how to approach foreign markets. Without a doubt, the situation is most difficult and not good. Officially, the release of Jersey, RRR and Radhe Shyam has been postponed. Complete that with Prithviraj, a Yashraj Films production starring Akshay Kumar slated for release on January 21, with a budget of over Rs 200 crore and all of a sudden we’re looking at Rs 1,000 crore in cash in limbo. Jersey co-producer Aman Gill says the only option is to wait and watch. For him, the collections between October and December for some of the films were most encouraging. The audience was waiting to be in the room but the situation is suddenly worrying. The news from the south is no better as Ajith Kumar star Valimai, who was a Pongal outing, according to media reports, will be pushed. With a budget of Rs 150 crore, it remains to be seen what the producer can now do. Kamal Gianchandani, in his capacity as President, Multiplex Association of India, believes that there is no panic and that the body is in contact with all the producers. The revenues generated during the last quarter in all languages ​​have brought us comfort and confidence. Producers are keen to release their films in theaters but the uncertainty is what is difficult to deal with, he explains. Obviously, this script is far from perfect. Rarely has the film industry been faced with such a difficult situation. At first glance, it might be a bit of a wait. Also Read: BollyCoin’s Dabangg NFT Collection Now Live; view details Also Read: Omicron Threat: After RRR & Jersey, Prabhas Star RadheShyam Postponed

