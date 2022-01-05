‘Snowdrop’ actor Kim Mi Soo passes away at the age of 31; agency issues statement





Snowdrop fameKim Mi Soo passed away on January 5 at the age of 31. Her agency Landscape Entertainment confirmed the news with a statement and revealed that her last rites will take place at Taeneung Sungsim Funeral Service. The statement also requested people to refrain from paying heap to any rumors and speculation about the actors death. Created by writer Yoo Hyun Mi and helmed by Jo Hyun Tak,Snowdropis set in 1987’s Seoul, South Korea. The new K-drama depicts a love tale of Su Ho, a student at a prestigious university, who suddenly rushes into a women’s university dorm that is covered in blood state one day. Jisoo plays Young Ro, a women’s university student who hides him and takes care of his wounds while facing danger under close surveillance. The drama also stars Yoo In Na, Jang Seung Jo, Yoon Se Ah, Kim Hye Yoon, and Jung Yoo Jin.Snowdropstarted premiering on December 18. Landscape Entertainment issued a statement about the actors tragic demise that read: This is actress Kim Mi Soos agency Landscape Entertainment. We are relaying sorrowful and heartbreaking news. Kim Mi Soo suddenly passed away on January 5. The bereaved family is currently very heartbroken by the sudden mournful news. We sincerely ask you to refrain from making up rumors or speculative reports so that the bereaved family, who are in shock and grief-stricken, can reverently commemorate the deceased. As per her familys wishes, the funeral will be held quietly in private. Please wish for Kim Mi Soo to rest in peace, and once again, we offer our deepest condolences to the deceased. Meanwhile, the late actor is known for many prominent k-dramas including Hi Bye Mama, The School Nurse Files, andYumis Cells. Her latest project was JTBCs Snowdrop, which is still airing but has finished filming since it was a pre-produced drama. Earlier, the makers ofSnowdrophad released a teaser clip for the fans. The preview shows the heart-fluttering romance between Jung Hae and Jisoo. The full ‘music prologue’ teaser clip beganwith Su Ho and Young Ro gazing at each other as Yoo Jae Ha’s 1987 hit track, Past Daysplay in the background. The romantic moments are shown in two flashes as if shown through a projector screen. IMAGE: Twitter / @ haesoo_official Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favorite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

