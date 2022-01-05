The Covid-19 hits Bollywood again





The coronavirus, since 2020, has had an impact on the world and on life. Lately things seemed to be under control, and just when we thought 2022 was going to be slightly different, cases of COVID-19 have seen an increase across the country. Towards the end of 2021, a number of Indian states reported an increase in COVID-19 infections. As for Maharashtra, the peak in daily cases came from the heart of the state, Mumbai. The city of tinsel has been affected by the virus as many TV and film personalities have recently tested positive for the deadly virus. 1. Ekta Kapoor Director-producer Ekta Kapoor on January 3 shared that she had tested positive for COVID-19. The filmmaker wrote a note on how, despite the proper precautionary measures, she became infected. Ekta urged those who came in contact with her to take their tests. 2. Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani had tested positive on December 29. In a now expired Instagram story, Rhea had revealed much the same. Addressing media coverage of her COVID-19 diagnosis, Rhea had said she was unsure why someone’s private health information was news or gossip. “It’s intrusive and weird. My husband and I isolate and take all prescribed medications and precautions, ”she wrote. 3. Nora Fathi Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi has also tested positive for COVID-19. Although the actress has not made any statement, it was her spokesperson who revealed that she tested positive for the virus on December 28. Nora was promoting the release of her latest song with singer Guru Randhawa and had visited popular reality shows including Bigg Boss 15 and the Kapil Sharma show. 4. John Abraham, wife Priya Runchal Based on his now expired Instagram Stories, John Abraham confirmed on Monday that he and his wife Priya Runchal had contracted the novel coronavirus. The actor revealed that they had quarantined themselves and were showing mild symptoms. 5. Drashti Dhami TV actress Drashti Dhami, in her recent article, revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19. “Just a few good things to keep me company as I fight Wave 3,” she captioned the post, which featured a bunch of lilies, a Twix bar, and her webcast. 6. Nakuul Mehta, wife Jankee and son Nakuul Mehta had also informed his fans that he was infected with the COVID-19 virus. The actor shares regular updates with his fans on how he is using his quarantine time. Nakuul’s post shows the actor kept a positive outlook while battling the virus. On January 3, Nakuul’s wife, Jankee, and their 11-month-old baby boy, Sufi, also tested positive. After the results, Jankee wrote a heartbreaking note about it. 7. Delnaaz Irani Delnaaz Irani, who had recently landed a starring role in a new daily soap opera, took to Instagram to share that she had been infected with the virus. Delnaaz wrote that she had learned the hard way that “being positive all the time can be dangerous.” The actress said she had mild symptoms and pain in her throat. Concluding her article, she urged people to follow all precautionary measures because COVID-19 spares none. 8. Sonu Nigam, wife, son Sharing a video, Sonu Nigam revealed he tested positive along with his wife and son. The singer, who is currently in Dubai, has been tested three times to confirm he has contracted the virus. 9. Anita Raj Anita Raj, who is currently considered Kulwant Kaur in Choti Sarrdaarni, has also contracted the virus. The veteran actress tested positive on Jan.3 and is in quarantine. Celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora and others from Bollywood also tested positive recently, but have recovered. Read all the latest news, breaking news and news on the coronavirus here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/movies/arjun-kapoor-nora-fatehi-to-ekta-kapoor-covid-19-hits-bollywood-once-again-4624790.html

