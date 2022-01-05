Deepika Padukone is unrecognizable in these commercials, appearances on the ramp before she became a Bollywood star. look





Deepika Padukone left her flourishing modeling career and entered the world of cinema first with the film Kannada Aishwarya (2006), then the Bollywood blockbuster Om Shanti Om (2007). At that time, Deepika was already the face of several brands and the star of the greatest fashion designers. As Deepika Padukone celebrates her birthday today, here is her career before she became a Bollywood star.

Deepika, 36 years old, spent most of his childhood on the badminton court. She played the sport at the national level with the aim of following the career path of her father Prakash Padukone. But she soon realized that she was only doing it because “it was in the family”. Badminton ace PV Sindhu wrote on Instagram: “If she had played badminton, she would have become the best player.” In 2004, at the age of 18, Deepika took the leap in faith and turned to full-time modeling, with a Liril ad being one of the first mentions. Of course, she had been a model kid since she was eight, so facing the camera wasn’t a problem. The following year, Deepika made her ramp debut at Lakme Fashion Week for designer Suneet Varma. Designer Wendell Rodricks spotted her in a jewelry class where he was a teacher and enrolled her in a modeling agency. Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif in an old pic from their modeling days. (Photo: Instagram / Marc Robinson) Deepika’s major breakthrough came when she won the “Model of the Year” award at the Kingfisher Fashion Awards. And in 2006, she became a notable name in the print campaign for Kingfisher Calendar.









Things unfolded very quickly for Deepika and by the time she turned 21 she had to leave her hometown of Bangalore (Bengaluru) and settle in Mumbai. Her first stint as an actor before the movies, so to speak, came when she appeared in Himesh Reshammiya’s music video “Naam Hai Tera”. Not only did the song become a catwalk hit, it also caught Deepika in the limelight. How Deepika landed Om Shanti Om is also an interesting story. When Deepika became a much sought-after face, receiving movie offers was inevitable. And Farah Khan, who was grooming his next big director, needed a model to play opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She connected with her good friend Malaika Arora. And angels contacted Wendell Rodricks who recommended Deepika’s name, as she had now been a model for him for two years. Deepika enrolled in Anupam Kher’s acting institute, Actor Prepares, where the model actor and her alleged ex-boyfriend Nihar Pandya were her teammate. Deepika Padukone with her teammates at Anupam Kher’s Actor Prepares.

Deepika Padukone with lead actor Upendra in the movie Kannada Aishwarya. Interesting way, Farah intended to make Happy New Year first. But when he was temporarily shelved, she signed Deepika for Om Shanti Om (2006). Although critics of the film Kannada Aishwarya pointed out Deepika’s poor performance in emotional scenes, Farah continued with her, even if it involved doubling her voice. Shantipriya was born, and rest as they say is history. Happy birthday, Deepika Padukone!

