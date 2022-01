Gal Gadot Says ‘Imagine’ Video Was ‘Bad Taste’

In one interview with InStyle For the magazine’s February issue, the “Wonder Woman” actress said the video – which also starred Kristen Wiig, Jamie Dornan and Natalie Portman singing the classic John Lennon song – had “pure intentions” , but she admitted it was “in bad taste.”

Gadot organized the video in March 2020 – just as countries around the world first went into lockdown – and posted it on Instagram with the caption: “We’re in the same boat, we’re in it. will arrive together. “

The clip met with immediate backlash, as many took to social media to call it “deaf,” and it was widely mocked in the months that followed.

The former Miss Israel told InStyle she now found the controversy “funny” and said that as the pandemic had hit Europe and Israel before she arrived in the United States, she “saw where everything was going. But (the video) was premature. It wasn’t a good time and it wasn’t the right thing. It was in bad taste. “