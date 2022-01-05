Gal Gadot Says ‘Imagine’ Video Was ‘Bad Taste’





In one interview with InStyle For the magazine’s February issue, the “Wonder Woman” actress said the video – which also starred Kristen Wiig, Jamie Dornan and Natalie Portman singing the classic John Lennon song – had “pure intentions” , but she admitted it was “in bad taste.” Gadot organized the video in March 2020 – just as countries around the world first went into lockdown – and posted it on Instagram with the caption: “We’re in the same boat, we’re in it. will arrive together. “ The clip met with immediate backlash, as many took to social media to call it “deaf,” and it was widely mocked in the months that followed. The former Miss Israel told InStyle she now found the controversy “funny” and said that as the pandemic had hit Europe and Israel before she arrived in the United States, she “saw where everything was going. But (the video) was premature. It wasn’t a good time and it wasn’t the right thing. It was in bad taste. “ Gadot admitted that “sometimes you don’t hit the nail on the head,” despite the infamous video’s good intentions. In October 2021, the star showed she was not afraid to laugh at the clip or at herself when she received an honor at the Elle’s Women in Hollywood Awards and took the opportunity to perform in joking some of the lines from “Imagine” on stage. . In the same interview, she opened up about the upcoming Cleopatra biopic she is set to star in, told InStyle the film will “celebrate” the story of the Egyptian Queen and not just show “how sexy and attractive she is, but how strategic and smart, and what impact it has had and still has on the world we live in today. “ Ahead of the release of Cleopatra, however, Gadot will play a starring role in yet another classic tale set in Egypt – as Kenneth Branagh’s version of “Death on the Nile” is finally set to hit theaters in February after several delays caused. by the pandemic.

