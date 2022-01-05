F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton linked with Hollywood film as Toto Wolff discusses Michael Masis F1 future





World champion Verstappen looks back on the “crazy, intense and crazy” season An action packed offseason in Formula 1 sees Lewis Hamilton’s future still widely debated. The Mercedes star has yet to respond to messages from the FIA, the sport’s governing body, according to the body’s new president, Mohammed bin Sulayem. The controversial end of the 2021 season in Abu Dhabi has also raised doubts about the future of race director Michael Masi, Mercedes furious at his role and the decisions that influenced Max Verstappen to emerge victorious in the title race. Hamilton has attended public events to receive his knight title and say goodbye to ex-Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, but he has kept a low profile on the end of the championship, with some suggesting the seven-time world champion may even consider making walk away from sports. Former F1 driver Stefan Johansson has become the latest figure to criticize the unfolding of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix’s final lap, warning that the sport has entered dangerous territory as it risks integrity for the sake of entertainment. Johansson added that Masis’ decision to allow only five cars to be taken off completely ignored common sense. Meanwhile, Verstappen celebrated his first world title in the United States and was pictured with pound-for-pound boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez last weekend. However, the Dutchman has been warned that his aggressive driving style could lead to a ban in the 2022 season. Verstappen currently has seven points on his F1 license – picked up for disciplinary offenses – with 12 points citing an automatic suspension from a race. Follow all of the latest F1 updates as we prepare for the new season below: Latest F1 News Show last update



1641387958 Max Verstappen meets Canelo Alvarez Max Verstappen has been involved in Canelo Alvarez boxing since winning his first Formula 1 world title. The couple were seen together at Seaspice in Miami. Canelo was in the city of Florida to support his training partner Frank Sanchez in his last heavyweight fight. Canelo Alvarez meets Max Verstappen in Miami (Instagram) Jack rathbornJanuary 5, 2022 1:05 PM 1641386902 F1 cars set for new minimum weight for 2022 season Formula 1 cars are expected to be heavier than ever before the 2022 season. Cars will now have a minimum weight of 790 kg this year, around 38 kg more than last season. That’s almost an increase of 150 kg in 10 years as the technology advances. Jack rathborn5 January 2022 12:48 1641385617 Lando Norris backs Ferrari for podiums and victories in 2022 Lando Norris expects Ferrari to ramp up in 2022 with more podiums and even a few wins. Norris believes the powertrain will help the Scuderia after a year of struggling with McLaren for third place. The Briton finished between the Ferrari drivers, ahead of Charles Leclerc in P6 and behind Carlos Sainz in P5. The progress they made in the latter part of the season has nothing to do with the car, Norris said, as quoted by Marca. They only improved their power units. I don’t think they’ve ever had a terrible car. Even in the past few years, I don’t think they’ve had a terrible car. It was just missing from the engine side. Jack rathborn5 January 2022 12:26 1641384339 Ocon praises the current state of Formula 1 Esteban Ocon says the current state of Formula 1 is fantastic. The Alpine rider is thrilled with how the sport has transcended the die-hard fan market into popularity. There are things to try, the races were interesting and there are certainly opportunities these days. It’s just crazy until the last lap. This last round [of 2021] sums up the whole season well. Everyone is talking about Formula 1. My friends weren’t really interested and are now fully involved. It’s good. Jack rathbornJanuary 5, 2022 12:05 PM 1641383164 Aston Martin announces the departure of its boss Szafnauer Aston Martin have announced the shock departure of team boss Otmar Szafnauer. In a statement, Aston Martin said: Otmar Szafnauer has left the company and his role at Aston Martin will be managed within the management team until a replacement is appointed. We would like to thank him for the service rendered to the team over the past 12 years and wish him good luck for the future as he will undoubtedly face new challenges. Fortunately, we are led and managed by a strong group of individuals, and we are comfortable taking some time to explore the options before announcing a new team structure. The team is currently focused on preparing the most competitive car possible for the start of the 2022 season. Although Szafnauer has not announced his next move, he denied reports last season linking him to Alpine. Jamie braidwoodJan. 5, 2022, 11:46 a.m. 1641382210 Martin Brundle advises Honda on F1 return Martin Brundle believes Honda will be back soon after saying goodbye to Formula after winning fame with Red Bull after Max Verstappens’ world title. The Japanese engine manufacturer will continue to work alongside Red Bull and AlphaTauri through Red Bull’s new Powertrains division, but they have stepped back as official engine manufacturer. But Brundle believes Honda may well resume a bigger role in the sport in the near future. Red Bull have always been very generous and are keen to maintain a relationship with Honda during the transition, Brundle told Sky Sports F1. They will come back, and we hope that the Volkswagen group, Audi will join them. Formula 1 is stratospheric right now, so they can always make the decision to come back. Jack rathbornJanuary 5, 2022 11:30 AM 1641381310 Jenson Button admits it’s a shame McLaren didn’t extend his relationship with Honda in F1 Jenson Button admits it’s a shame McLaren didn’t extend their relationship with Honda in F1 after the Japanese constructors’ world title success in partnership with Red Bull. After ending a six-year hiatus from the sport in 2015, three fruitless years with McLaren saw Honda initially partner with Toro Rosso in 2018. And after moving to Red Bull the following season, they delivered for Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, before once again announcing the end of their time in the sport, off on a good footing. I was with them at the start of this [V6 hybrid] project and it wasn’t easy for them, Button said Sports car. In the age of hybrids, they struggled to arrive. They were obviously a few years behind the rest. [There were] a lot of reliability issues. And I think it’s a shame McLaren doesn’t hang on to them. It was very easy for them to point fingers when they weren’t competitive and they pointed to the less reliable part, which was the engine. But now, working with a team like Red Bull and all their experience, it seems like they’ve found a really good partnership. It’s nice to see Honda win again, because their last win before the era with Red Bull was mine in 2006, a long time ago in the sport. So it’s good to see them win. Jack rathbornJanuary 5, 2022 11:15 AM 1641380410 Alpine very encouraged after his progression in F1 last season Alpine executive director Marcin Budkowski says his team’s progress last season is very encouraging. Despite the inconsistency, Alpine notched a shock first victory for Esteban Ocon in Hungary, while Fernando Alonso finished on the podium in Qatar. That was enough to get ahead of AlphaTauri for fifth place in the Constructors’ Championship, while Budkowski is encouraged ahead of the challenge to close the gap on Ferrari and McLaren to fight for third place. Since we’ve had pretty much the same engine over the past three years, with the chassis and gearbox frozen for strategic reasons to invest our resources elsewhere, we’ve done pretty well with the platform than we did. planes, Budkowski said. Both on the track and in terms of developing areas where we could, so it’s very encouraging for next season. Now we know our numbers, but we don’t know the numbers of others. Jack rathbornJanuary 5, 2022 11:00 AM 1641379696 Fernando Alonso admits 2007 gave a false sense of happiness in Formula 1 Fernando Alonso insists he remains as happy as ever in F1 after a season with Alpine due to misconceptions about him in 2007. A podium and much of Alpine’s fifth place in the constructors’ championship didn’t make him any happier, with the Spaniard insisting his stint at McLaren in 2007 was misinterpreted. I probably don’t agree with that because when I joined Ferrari I had the exact same questions from you, Alonso said. I remember perfectly well answering the questions: Why do you feel so happy now? Is it in an Italian team and you are Spanish, it is better and you feel happy? And I said yes, maybe it’s because of that, we have the same sense of humor, we have the same Latin character, so maybe that’s why I’m happy . Then I came back to McLaren in 2015, and it was the same comments: why are you so happy now? Because at Ferrari you’ve felt a little bit down for the last couple of years and frustrated, and now you seem like even though you don’t fight for the championship and it was Honda’s bad seasons etc, you are. still quite happy off track, so why this change from Fernando? And then when I was in endurance [racing] or Dakar or Indy: Why are you so much more relaxed now? In Formula 1, did you seem frustrated etc? And now it’s the same comment. Jack rathbornJanuary 5, 2022 10:48 AM 1641378684 Mercedes said they should have signed Lando Norris against George Russell Mercedes’ decision to choose George Russell over Lando Norris as Lewis Hamilton’s teammate next season has been called into question. The Silver Arrows have chosen Russell to replace Valtteri Bottas for the upcoming 2022 season. the F1: Checkered flag The podcast team explained why Norris would have been a better choice. Jack Nicholls said: If I’m Mercedes and I have a free choice on that second seat alongside Hamilton, I think I’ll choose Norris over Russell after this year. Jolyon Palmer agrees: I’m going with Jack, I’m going with Lando. How he held off against Lewis Hamilton at the end of that Sochi race until strategy and tire choice got out of hand was incredible. For a guy who has never won a race, having a seven-time world champion blowing his neck in a Mercedes Then it starts to rain, and he pulls off the road a few times, struggling, but by keeping Hamilton, we all know how good he is in the wet, behind him. It was really legendary Norris stuff, I think. Jack rathbornJanuary 5, 2022 10:31 AM

