Upcoming Bollywood Movies of 2022 to Watch This Year

Bollywood fans, this one’s for you. Bollywood has several movies in stock to watch and enjoy. Don’t miss these upcoming Bollywood movies of 2022 that will put you in a good mood.

We’ve seen some great films from the Bollywood industry, and there are several more slated for release this year, some after several delays. We’re sure every Bollywood fan might be already on the lookout for these upcoming Bollywood movies of 2022, but we’re here to consolidate a list of those movies we can’t wait to check out.

Upcoming Bollywood films of 2022:

This upcoming Bollywood film from 2022 is a romantic drama set in Europe in the 1970s. The film was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, and its stars are Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. Set for release on January 14, the film has apparently been postponed indefinitely as cases of the new variant increase.

This upcoming Bollywood film from 2022 is a historical action drama based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, a Hindu king. Along with Akshay Kumar, again, and Manushi Chillar, it also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana and others. Scheduled for release on January 21, the film has been postponed due to the new strain of the virus, Omicron. The film is based on an epic poem about the epic life of the king,Prithviraj Raso.

We have already seen the beautifulteaseof this upcoming Bollywood movie of 2022, and it really got us excited. It is a romantic drama film starring stars like Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Anaya Pandey, Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor. The film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 11. Deepika Padukone calls the film genre domestic noir.

Biographical crime drama, this film is based on the bookMafia queens of Bombayand a true story. This upcoming 2022 Bollywood film, released on February 16, revolves around the life of a young Ganga who is quickly marking her own territory, claimed to be the mistress of the Kamathipura red light zone. The film stars Alia Bhatt with key roles as Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz and a lengthy cameo appearance by Ajay Devgan and Emraan Hashmi.

The film will feature stars like Ranveer Singh, the main character, Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah and Deeksha Joshi. This upcoming Bollywood film of 2022 is a social comedy film about a man who believes in the equality of men and women in society. The film will hit theaters on February 25, having been repeatedly delayed because the directors weren’t looking to release it on OTT platforms.

This upcoming 2022 Bollywood film is slated for release on March 4 and will star Akshay Kumar alongside Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. This would be a remake of the 2014 filmVeeram.The plot revolves around an aging gangster, Bachchan Pandey, whose daughter is murdered by her subordinates. Teaming up with her daughters’ lover, who was also her classmate, they attempt to bring justice. We know that Akshay Kumar never fails to impress us, which is why this film is sure to be a hit.

Another upcoming Bollywood film from 2022 starring Ranbir Kapoor,Shamshera,Originally slated for release in 2020, but Covid has postponed the release until March 18 of this year. Alongside Ranbir, we will also see Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, who will play the antagonist. Set in pre-independence India, the film is the Indian adaptation of Howard Pyle’s novelHappy Adventures of Robin Hood.

An independent sequel to the iconic 2007 horror comedyBhool Bhulaiya,this next Bollywood film of 2022 will be released on March 25. This horror comedy stars stars like Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, and Kiara Advani. Since the previous movie had some hilarious scenes, some of which even turned into memes, it’ll be interesting to see how the sequel plays out.

This upcoming Bollywood film from 2022 stars Ayushmann Khurrana and is said to be a thriller. Considering Khurrana’s history of signing impressive projects, we can expect the same quality from this film as well. The film will be released on March 31.

This upcoming Bollywood film of 2022 is a period drama and a sequel to the 2018KGF – Chapter 1. The film will be released on April 14 in Kannada with dubbed versions in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. We are going to experience the incredible acting of stars like Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj.

This upcoming 2022 Bollywood film is slated for release on April 14 and will feature Aamir Khan as the main character along with Kareena Kapoor and Naga Chaitanya. The film is a Hindi remake of the American filmForrest Gump,also based on a book of the same name itself. After a year of delay, it’s ready to hit theaters and wow us considering it’s an adaptation of a great movie.

A dramatic comedy, this upcoming Bollywood film from 2022 will star Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles alongside Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul. The film is slated for release on June 24 and looks promising due to the big stars featured in the film.

Ranveer Singh is known for his offbeat demeanor, which makes him the perfect fit for a comedy film where he’s playing a dual role for the first time in his career. This upcoming 2022 Bollywood film starring him, alongside Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Varun Sharma and many more, is the official adaptation of the 1982 film.Angoor,based on Shakespeare’s playThe Comedy of Errors.The film will be released on July 15.

Starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, this upcoming Bollywood film of 2022 belongs to the horror comedy genre. This film is released on July 15, alongside Ranveer SinghCircus. While we don’t have a lot of information on this movie, we do know it will be a blockbuster given the star cast.

A sports action flick, this upcoming Bollywood film from 2022 stars Vijay Deverakonda, who plays a fighter, Ananya Panday, and Mike Tyson, who will make his acting debut in the Indian film industry. The film will be released on August 25, revolving primarily around Lalit, an aspiring boxer. As with any Bollywood film, this film also contains its fair share of spice.

This upcoming Bollywood film from 2022 is the first in a trilogy starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. In addition to a standard format, the film will be screened in IMAX 3D and 3D on September 9. The film, which takes place over two periods, shows Shiva, a young man with superpowers, traveling 3000 years back to pre-Mahabharata times.

The film features renowned Telugu cinema stars NT Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan, along with Bollywood favorite Alia Bhatt and a few international performers. This upcoming Bollywood film from 2022 is a fictional story about two legendary revolutionaries from the 1920s embarking on a journey away from home to fight for their country. Scheduled for release on October 13, we’re sure this movie will be a blockbuster.

Another film in the comedy-horror genre, this upcoming 2022 Bollywood film marks India’s first werewolf film. This is the third installment of Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy universe,RoohiandStreetbeing the previous ones. Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon will play the lead roles, alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Flora Saini reprising their roles from the first installments. The film will hit theaters worldwide on November 25.

Starring stars like Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, Soni Razdan and Priyanshu Painyuli, the film explores the history of the Battle of Garibpur. Based on Brigadier Balram Mehta’s book on the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War, this upcoming 2022 Bollywood film will be released on December 9. It will describe the battle of Brigadier Balram Mehta with his siblings.

The star actors of this upcoming 2022 Bollywood film are Sharukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Dimple Kapadia. Sharukh Khan will be seen onscreen after three-year sabbatical in cinema, latest beingZero.It promises to be a thrilling spectacle with never-before-seen scenes. It’s a movie that takes place in the same universe astigerandWar, which feels like we might see an appearance by the stars of those movies at some point. The film will be released tentatively in the second half of this year.

Hero Image and Featured Image Courtesy: IMDB