Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchans, staff member, tests positive for COVID-19







Amitabh Bachchan.

Image Credit: IANS

The Bachchan family appear to be grappling with COVID-19 again, but this time it wasn’t the veteran Bollywood star himself but a member of his staff who tested positive. In a blog post, Amitabh Bachchan confirmed that the virus has reached its doors again, writing: Dealing with Certain Domestic COVID Situations Will Log Later. The actor followed him with another cryptic message, writing: fight .. fight .. and with everyone’s prayers .. no further .. more description .. just keep the show going. Amitabh Bachchan.

Image credit: AFP

However, details were later revealed by Mumbai’s civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC, confirming with PTI that a staff member at the Bachchans Bungalow has tested positive and remains asymptomatic. Staff have been quarantined at BMC’s CCC-2 (COVID Care Center-2), the official told the news agency. In July 2020, four members of the Bachchan family tested positive, including the veteran star, as well as his son Abhishek Bachchan, his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan, requiring hospitalization at the time. In May of last year, senior Bachchan also confirmed to fans that he had taken his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Currently India is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases, with Bollywood stars Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, Arjun Kapoor, producer Ekta Kapoor, producer Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani, as well as John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal all tested positive.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/entertainment/bollywood/bollywood-star-amitabh-bachchans-member-of-staff-tests-positive-for-covid-19-1.84765985

