Gehraiyaans release on February 11, 2022 to coincide with director Shakun Batras’ 10th birthday in Bollywood: Bollywood News





The long awaited saga of love,Gehriyaan, was due out on Amazon Prime on January 25, 2022. Viewers were eager to see it thanks to the superb cast (Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday) and the well-cut and intriguing teaser. However, it has been reported that some members of the film crew have tested positive for Covid-19. The trailer launch was supposed to take place in Alibaug but it was canceled. And today it turned out that the release ofGehriyaanwas postponed for two weeks. Director Shakun Batra will now be released on February 11, 2022. By the way, the film will now premiere a day after Shakun Batra celebrated his 10th anniversary as a director. He made his debut with romcomEk Main Aur Ekk Tu, with Imran Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. It hit theaters on February 10, 2012, and it surprised audiences because no one expected it to have an unconventional ending. Shakun then directedKapoor & Sons, with an ensemble cast, including Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Fawad Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor and Ratna Pathak Shah. The relationship drama was released on March 18, 2016, and it was unanimously praised, especially for its well-written screenplay and tense staging. Part of the viewers also praised the way Shakun has handled sensitively and gradually the track of the homosexual character, played by Fawad. A trade expert saidBollywood Hungama, It’s really a big coincidence thatGehriyaanThe release of s will coincide with Shakun’s celebration of 10 years in Bollywood as a director. At the same time, it is also unfortunate that he has only made three feature films in a decade. His two previous films have had excellent word of mouth and were box office hits.Gehriyaanseems niche but looks promising. Heres is hoping it gives double the number of movies in this decade compared to the last 10 years. outragedEk Main Aur Ekk Tu,Kapoor & SonsandGehriyaan, Shakun Batra also directed Finding Sheela(2021), a Netflix documentary. He started his career as an assistant director inJaane Tu Ya Jaane Na(2008) andRock on(2008). He also played the role of Pappu in the songPappu Cant Dance SaalainJaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. Also read:Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and star Ananya Panday Gehraiyaan to be released on February 11, 2022 More pages: Gehraiyaan Box Office Collection BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today and Upcoming Movies 2021 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

