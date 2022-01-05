The Golden Globes will have no audiences and no red carpet

There will be a ceremony hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) on Sunday, January 9 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles – the traditional location of the event – but it will not be televised, there will be no public and no red carpet.

Organizers attributed the scaled-down event plans to the current outbreak of Covid-19.

“Health and safety remains a top priority for the HFPA. There will be no hearing on January 9 and the following precautions are being taken for some members and beneficiaries who will be in the room: Proof of vaccination and booster, as well as a negative PCR test within 48 hours is required for the ‘Entrance ; all guests will be masked and socially distanced at all times inside the ballroom; there will be no red carpet, ”the HFPA said in a statement Tuesday.

NBC announced last year that it would not air this year’s Golden Globe Awards, following controversy over the lack of diversity among HFPA members and other ethical issues related to financial benefits.