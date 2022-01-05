These ‘Spider-Man’ Villains Return In ‘No Way Home’

Has anything changed in the way you played your characters in the new movie?

DAFOE I have to be honest, I am aware that there has been some criticism about this [Green Goblin] mask in the original one. We’ve heard it enough that it’s probably a consideration, to change it a bit. I don’t think about it because I don’t think about the emotion with my face. My face follows my heart. It’s just an expression of how you feel.

MOLINA In my original movie the tentacles I almost said my tentacles they were mechanical. They were played by puppeteers who gave them personality. We were like a gang I called the Octourage. But this time around, the technology is so much more advanced that the tentacles were computer generated and I was alone. It was a whole different way of looking at it.

FOXX There was a character that I played in Baby Driver his name was Bats. He was killed, but it was an opportunity to let Bats a little more on Electro. He wasn’t like, I want to [expletive] everyone standing, i just wanna have mine. Everyone flies in the air, looks good, has girlfriends. This is now becoming Electro’s mantra.

Have you ever met the actors who play your villainous comrades? What was it like meeting them on No Way Home?

DAFOE [Alfred and I] started around the same time so I was aware of his work and saw him over the years so it was fun to see him and hear his stories. He’s got a million. And it was really fun working with Jamie, because I’ve loved him since In Living Color. He’s a supremely sweet and energetic guy.

MOLINA Willem and I met briefly on the set of the movie Sams. They got me to watch Willem makes a scene as Doc Ock, just a little joke, which was delicious. To me, Green Goblin is the absolute zenith of supervillains, and he plays it with such gusto. For my money this is the best.