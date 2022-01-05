Entertainment
These ‘Spider-Man’ Villains Return In ‘No Way Home’
They were very good at being bad.
On the dawn of the Spider-Man film franchise in 2002, Willem Dafoe, the acclaimed actor from films like Shadow of the Vampire and The Last Temptation of Christ, kicked off the superhero series with a believable villain and formidable, Norman Osborn otherwise known as the Green Goblin.
Two years later, Alfred Molina, the distinguished star of cinema (Frida, Boogie Nights) and theater (Art), donned the mechanical tentacles of the infamous Otto Octavius. aka Doctor Octopus for a sequel, Spider-Man 2.
Another decade and another iteration of the franchise have passed, and the mantle of eminent villain has passed to Oscar winner Jamie Foxx for Ray, who played Max Dillon and his high voltage alter ego, Electro, in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.
Every reset, not to mention the fact that some of the characters died in their movies, seemed to rule out the possibility that these actors and the villains they played could meet in just one movie.
But that comic book fantasy has become cinematic reality in the current blockbuster. Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which a wandering spell cast by Doctor Strange brings Osborn, Octavius and Dillon into a dimension where Tom Holland wears the Spidey costume. (Oh yeah, the movie also unites Holland and his Spider-Man predecessors, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield blah, blah, blah.)
For Dafoe, Molina and Foxx, No Way Home allowed them to share (or steal) trade secrets. The movie also gave their villains the opportunity to try to be good guys: as Molina explained, all the bad guys got a chance not only to redeem themselves, but also to find a deeper level and more. nuanced to fill our characters and make them richer.
In one-on-one interviews, the cast spoke about their recruiting into the Spider-Man franchise, their return to No Way Home, and the process and pleasures of doing their dirty deeds. These are edited excerpts from those conversations.
What do you remember from your first role in the Spider-Man series? How were superhero movies different back then?
WILLEM DAFOE They gave the Goblin / Norman Osborn part to a lot of people before they got to my house. I was shooting a movie in Spain [The Reckoning], and they sent the casting director to Spain and we did a little audition in my hotel room. It was not as usual. But it was something that interested me a lot, and I had a good feeling for Sam Raimi [who directed the original Spider-Man movies]. Of course, some people at that time thought it was very strange to make a movie out of a comic book. But I saw that there could be great fun and great adventure, so I pursued it.
ALFRED MOLINA These films have become very specific and almost forensic in the way they are made. They have to appeal to all kinds of quadrants. On the Sam Raimis movie, I found that the best way to deal with the enormity of the event was to remember that as an actor you are just a little cog in a lot machine, much larger. You don’t spend a lot of time exploring your character or your motivations, especially if you play as a villain. But for me, that’s part of the joy of turning a moment into, hopefully, a fun story.
Jamie foxx All I can tell you is that my kids finally thought I was cool. OK, we get all these other things that you did. Corn What? you will go or? Are you joke me? They worshiped Andrew Garfield. I was so excited to be able to be a kid myself. Watching The Spider-Man TV Show, back then, when his canvas was like a little piece or something, and then being part of that huge, huge world, it was just mind blowing.
After your films, have you ever felt any disappointment to see the Spider-Man franchise continue without you?
DAFOE Even in the second and third installments [of the Raimi films], make me make little cameos, it was a pleasure to see everyone again and to put my toe in the pool. But I didn’t have the imagination to continue.
MOLINA I just walked away from my movie thinking, well, that was fun. I had a great time. But I never thought, oh my God, I wish they would bring it back. I never wanted to start over. When your character dies, you leave, that’s it.
FOXX You can never look at it that way. If you look at the disappointments of what could have been, you will never be able to do this job.
How were you approached about No Way Home, and what did you know about the other actors who participated in it?
DAFOE When Amy Pascal [a Spider-Man producer] and Jon Watts [the director of No Way Home] called me and said we would like to introduce you to this idea, I thought, this is crazy. But let’s see what they have to say. I really didn’t want to do a cameo. I wanted to make sure there was something pretty substantial to do that wasn’t just a tip of the hat. And the other thing is, I said I really want there to be action, I want to be in action scenes. Because it’s really fun for me. This is the only way to root the character. Otherwise, it just becomes a series of memes.
MOLINA When I was asked to come in for a reunion with Amy and Jon, I actually thought it was for a completely different project, maybe to play another villain, or maybe an interview for a documentary. retrospective. Over the years, I thought, they might just bring Doc Ock back. But I never thought they would bring it back with me. I witnessed my body changing, things moving. I entered completely innocent. Like everyone else, I had no idea how far the film was going to unfold. I couldn’t read a whole script, I just saw the pages that concern me.
FOXX They have succeeded in keeping mysticism alive in a world where mysticism does not exist anywhere. There are posts on Instagram and how many likes you get. Imagine if Picasso took everything in a screenshot, everyone could see it, like, Hey, I don’t want to buy this painting. They kept everything a secret and we all bought something.
Has anything changed in the way you played your characters in the new movie?
DAFOE I have to be honest, I am aware that there has been some criticism about this [Green Goblin] mask in the original one. We’ve heard it enough that it’s probably a consideration, to change it a bit. I don’t think about it because I don’t think about the emotion with my face. My face follows my heart. It’s just an expression of how you feel.
MOLINA In my original movie the tentacles I almost said my tentacles they were mechanical. They were played by puppeteers who gave them personality. We were like a gang I called the Octourage. But this time around, the technology is so much more advanced that the tentacles were computer generated and I was alone. It was a whole different way of looking at it.
FOXX There was a character that I played in Baby Driver his name was Bats. He was killed, but it was an opportunity to let Bats a little more on Electro. He wasn’t like, I want to [expletive] everyone standing, i just wanna have mine. Everyone flies in the air, looks good, has girlfriends. This is now becoming Electro’s mantra.
Have you ever met the actors who play your villainous comrades? What was it like meeting them on No Way Home?
DAFOE [Alfred and I] started around the same time so I was aware of his work and saw him over the years so it was fun to see him and hear his stories. He’s got a million. And it was really fun working with Jamie, because I’ve loved him since In Living Color. He’s a supremely sweet and energetic guy.
MOLINA Willem and I met briefly on the set of the movie Sams. They got me to watch Willem makes a scene as Doc Ock, just a little joke, which was delicious. To me, Green Goblin is the absolute zenith of supervillains, and he plays it with such gusto. For my money this is the best.
FOXX Alfred is the funniest guy on the planet. But then the first time I saw Willem, I said, I have to bow seven times, my brother. He said, [bashful Willem Dafoe voice] Ah, Jamie, you are so sweet, thank you very much, Jamie. I said, no, my brother, you’re going to have these seven bows. I would just watch these guys work and even little things they would do, I would say, ooh, I’m gonna steal this.
Your characters in No Way Home each have ample opportunity to be very bad and the chance to become good. Which side do you prefer?
DAFOE Every time you play a role, it’s you and it’s not you. If you’re going to be playing one of these archivillains, it’s the most natural thing in the world to cultivate the opposite of what they’re leading with. You develop vulnerability and insecurity in the face of the confidence of aggression. We all have this little devil on one shoulder and this little angel on the other shoulder. I remember as a child seeing cartoons with this image. God knows it stuck with me.
MOLINA They are two very different things, but in a way they belong to each other. Whatever the villainous element of Doc Ock, this one makes him even meaner in the minds of the public due to his knowledge of his goodness. And at the same time, his return to decency is even more poignant because of what we know he’s capable of and has done.
FOXX Oh, it’s always good to be bad, brother. What makes superheroes great is how bad villains can be.
If any of the characters you previously played could appear in the same movie, who would you like to see team up?
DAFOE Once you’ve finished something, you need to make room for the next thing. So I don’t have a lot of imagination for this sort of thing. Maybe I’m a little simpler. One at a time, one at a time.
MOLINA Just off the top of my head I think it might be cool if Doc Ock met Diego rivera [from Frida] and lent him the tentacles so that he could finish all those glorious murals. He could do so much work. He could work on four or five canvases at the same time.
FOXX Oh man Django [from Django Unchained], Willie beamen [from Any Given Sunday] and Electro would be crazy. If they could share they’d be like, yo, I need some of that electricity in here.
