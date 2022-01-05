The community of creators is fault bigger and bigger day by day ‘cause their uniqueness and their number of subscribers. We love when the creators and Bollywood celebrities come together to create and promote content. Instagram has allowed us to witness such incredible content and it is nothing less than ‘faddu‘! Lately, many designers have had the opportunity to work and meet celebrities which is frankly a big problem! So, scroll down to find out who they are and to unlock your ‘double dhamaka‘ gift, eh eh…

Prepare to define your ‘Bolly-mood‘!

1. Gaurav Taneja meets John Abraham

Good things happen to people who ‘weigh’, and we have fault expected this one! Watch two fitness enthusiasts in one frame ‘Absolutely‘left us in awe. This photo of the two together gives us totally ‘misfortune‘vibrations, don’t do it you all think so too? Also, there is another Reel on Gaurav’s thread where they performed an action scene and you shouldn’t miss that for sure!

2. Ranveer Allahbadia meets Abhishek Bachchan

Ranveer calls Abhishek his crush on the everyday man and we couldn’t agree with him more here ‘cause it is also our crush on the man, eh eh! Ranveer hosted Abhishek on his podcast, #TheRanveerShow and their conversation was full of energy and excitement. I do not know if it was a coincidence, but they are paired in their twin pose.

3. Be you Nick meets Deepika padukone

Nick was invited to the ’83’ movie premiere and the result we see above was totally worth the wait. This picture only reminds me of one word which is’AND“https://www.missmalini.com/2022/01/05/7-creators-who-got-us-star-struck-by-meeting-bollywood-celebrities/”cause both have been in their respective genre for many years now! Where could we ever see so much talent in a setting, we say?

4. Adil khan meets Marguerite Shah

First off, Aadil Khan looks super outfitted and pumped up with Daisy Shah. Second, will ‘Jugnu‘never grow old for us? We doubt! Every time this song plays, the crochet steps are ready in our head to groove when the beats start. We want see them create more dance Coils together ‘cause they have fault raised the bar a notch higher.

5. Melvin louis meets Nargis Fakhri

Oh fuck, their movements hooked us to that Reel. Melvin and Nargis put together this amazing dance routine that we can’t get over ‘cause how smooth it is. Those ‘Rock stars‘choreographed moves so simple yet eye-catching that we literally saved them for future dance inspiration. Good fault try to dance on it since we are not pros like them, eh eh.

6. Radhika Seth meets Soni razdan and much more

If you don’t know, let us tell you that designers like Radhika Seth, Ayush Mehra are now venturing into acting and have also worked together on a show called ‘Call my agent: Bollywood ‘. This show is literally what goes on behind the scenes with such a phenomenal star as Soni Razadan, (Alia bhatt mother) Rajat kapoor, Aahana Kumar and many other actors. Being Radhika’s first show, we are so happy that she shared the stage with these celebrities.

seven. Sonali Baduria meets Nora Fathi

Watching two stunning belly dancers sharing the same platform a fault ignited the scene! This Reel is filled with so much energy, love, enthusiasm, and positive vibes that you can’t stop but watch it over and over. Honestly we love the way they planned their outfits, it just adds that extra sparkle to the Reel. The catchy steps of this song make us want already wear our dance shoes.

Woohoo, we are proud of every designer who stood out for his talent and incredible performance with the bollywood celebrities. We look forward to more drama, action and Coils ofc creators this year. So follow @missmalinitrant to get your updates on these. By the way, we hope you stay and work from home due to the increase in the number of cases. Until then, it’s a wrap.