Prabhas, Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna: Top 5 regional stars who will explore Bollywood in 2022 | Bollywood





The past two years have been spent blurring the lines between regional industries in the entertainment world, and 2022 will keep pace with the trend and see the rise of regional stars in Bollywood. Here are the top five stars who should cross borders with mega-budget projects. Prabhas Prabhas Prabhas fans are going to be in for a treat this year. the Baahubali the actor will be seen on the big screen after the years 2019 Saaho. There are different projects online, which promises to bring out various undertones of her personality. If there is a romantic musical Radhe Shyam, there is also action Lettuce, and a mythology Adipursh, which will not only strengthen its position in Bollywood, but expand its reach. Naga Chaitanya to be seen alongside Aamir Khan in his first Bollywood film Naga Chaitanya As Southern superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni will make a return to Bollywood after 17 years with a fantastic Brahmastra, his son Naga Chaitanya will start a new chapter in his career with his debut in the Hindi film industry through Laal Singh Chaddha. He is believed to be seen as an army officer in the film after being clicked in uniform on film sets. Rashmika mandanna Rashmika mandanna After successfully completing 2021 Pushpa: The Ascension, she’s ready to make a foray into Bollywood with Bye and Majnu Mission, which will further consolidate its pan-Indian position. Vijay Deverakonda Vijay Deverakonda Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda, best known across the country for Arjun reddy (2017), is set to mark his Bollywood debut with a pan-Indian film, Liger. And it should come with a fusion of different elements with Deverakonda, Mike Tyson and Ananya Panday. The big budget film will be released in multiple languages ​​including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, ensuring a presence in every market. Jr NTR will be seen in RRR this year Jr NTR South star Jr NTR will push his star power to the next level with the ambitious RRR of SS Rajamoulis this year. The film was due for release on January 7, but has been postponed due to the resurgence of Covid infections in the country. However, that hasn’t affected the buzz around southern stars working with Bollywood greats such as Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

