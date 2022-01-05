5 Best Bollywood Sports Movies – Film Daily





Sport is a recurring theme that has been explored in Bollywood films, perhaps because of its importance in the lives of real people. India is home to many sports, from hockey to kabaddi, but it is cricket that has managed to win the hearts of millions of people in the country. Year after year, tournaments like the IPL capture people’s imaginations. On top of that, more and more Indians are now loosing their wallets to bet on the results of their favorite cricket matches – betting sites like Betway are at an all time high in popularity! It should come as no surprise, then, that Bollywood also continued to make incredible films about cricket and other sports, be it fiction or films steeped in history. In this article, we are going to take a look at the top 5 sports movies created by Bollywood! 1. Every two! India This Shah Rukh Khan film captured the hearts of Indian audiences when it was first released in 2007. Not only did it renew the focus on hockey, India’s national sport, but it also featured a women’s team. of female hockey players and the various challenges they face in the sport. The film is certainly one of the finest examples of sports in cinema, with powerful performances from the all-female cast, as well as from the seasoned actor Shah Rukh Khan who managed to outdo himself! 2. MS Dhoni: The Untold Story This prolific cricketer is well known around the world, so it was no shock when a biographical film was devoted to his life and career. The remarkable life of MS Dhoni as a cricketer is captured in this incredible film and the character was brought to justice with the late Sushant Singh Rajput at the helm. MS Dhoni: The Untold Story is both inspiring and informative, giving viewers an intimate glimpse into the life of their favorite cricketer. 3. Soorma Soorma is yet another incredible movie about the sport of hockey, with a story rooted in real events. Soorma is based on the life of Sandeep Singh, a promising hockey player, who lost his ability to play in an unfortunate accident. The film follows his inspiring journey of training to come back to the game. With outstanding performances from actors like Taapsee Pannu and Diljit Dosanjh, the film is a film that sports fans cannot miss! 4. Marie-Kom Priyanka Chopra is already known for her incredible acting skills around the world. But one of his most stimulating and inspiring works has to be Marie-Kom, the film based on the life of Mary Kom, the boxer who has won many medals in India to date. Priyanka was praised for being a true representation of the athletic personality. The film also explored not only Mary Kom’s work, but also her personal life and the people who helped her achieve her dreams. 5. 83 This latest addition to the list of awesome sports movies in India is based on India’s historic victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The film portrays the entire Indian cricket team, with Ranveer Singh in the role by Kapil Dev at the helm. The film was praised for its powerful performances, especially Ranveer Singh, who reportedly managed to capture Kapil Dev’s personality and manners with almost lifelike precision!

