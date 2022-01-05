15 next Bollywood couples to watch in 2022

As we are all set to announce the New Year, Bollywood has some very interesting things in the bag that audiences are eagerly awaiting. 2022 will be a year where we get to see some very interesting new actor pairs coming together for different projects and it will be a treat to see them perform together. Take a look at some exciting pairs that we will see on screen.

Sanya Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal

Sanya Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal were recently announced as the lead cast in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. Sanya Malhotra will play his wife, Silloo, the mainstay of Manekshaw. The film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, who plays Indira Gandhi, the country’s first female prime minister.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

These real-life lovebirds are all set to unite onscreen for the first time in Brahmastra, and we’re excited to see how their real love connection translates into a real life. If the recently released animated film poster is anything to see, it will be a great experience to remember.

Disha Patani and Siddharth Malhotra

This one would be another interesting pair of flat and Siddharth, they will set the screen on fire. They will be seen together for the action film Yodha which is produced by Dharma Productions.

Kriti Sanon and Prabhas Prabhas will share the screen with Kriti i say, as they replace the iconic characters of Lord Ram and Sita, in Om Raut’s director Adipurush. This couple has it all going in their favor and it will truly be a divine experience to see these two together on screen. Saif Ali Khan plays Ravan in the film, while Sunny Singh plays Laxman. Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F The new pair of Alaya F and Kartik Aaryan will share the screen for the first time in funded Ekta Kapoor, Freddy. Filming for the film ended recently and is slated to hit theaters in 2022.

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal

Sarah Ali Khan is currently enjoying the success of Aanand L Rai Atrangi Re. Sara and Vicky will be joining forces onscreen for the upcoming Laxman Utekar film, which is currently being filmed in Indore. Looks like the two talented actors would compliment each other well on screen.

Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma

Alia bhatt and Vijay Varma will be seen sharing screen space for the first time with Darlings of Red Chillies Entertainment. The film also features Shefali Shah and is currently in post-production after the conclusion. The film also stars Malayalam star Roshan Mathew.

Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Katrina kaif will be joining the screen for the first time for Excel Entertainment’s phone booth. The film will hit theaters on July 15, 2022.

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar

The two powerful performers are all set to star on the big screen together with social drama Badhaai do. Directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, the film is set to hit theaters on February 4, 2022.

Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi

The young and fresh pair of Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi will also reunite and romance onscreen for the first time in Shakun Batra’s director Gehraiyaan. The film will be released on Amazon Prime Video on January 25. The film also stars Dhairya Karwa.

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani

The plot hit an all-time high when the creators of Jug Jugg Jeeyo released the wedding footage for the film, along with its release date announcement. Surely, Varun and Kiara together it will be pure magic.

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi

Deepika and Siddhant come together for Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan. We all got a glimpse of the onscreen chemistry these two actors share through the teaser and it’s absolutely mind-boggling. The movie will be released on January 25, and we certainly can’t keep our cool.

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda Ananya Panday certainly managed to win some of the greatest films very early in his career. The diva will be seen sharing screen space for the first time with Vijay Deverakonda in the action drama Liger. It will be a big budget multilingual film that will be released in four languages. Fans are thrilled to see this new couple onscreen in their action comedy flick. The few insights shared on social networks already give us great hopes and expectations. The film also stars the famous boxer Mike tyson.

Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez

With the enormous amount of energy that these two actors have, made this movie a banger for sure. It must have been an adrenaline-filled ride, on Cirkus sets with Ranveer and Jacqueline together. These two are sure to set the house on fire with their energy and enthusiasm and we can’t wait to witness it.

Siddharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna

National favorite Rashmika mandanna is set to make his Bollywood debut with Siddharth Malhotra starring, Mission Majnu, which hits theaters on May 13, 2022. The film is currently in post-production.