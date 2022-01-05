Breaking news from Iowa, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 am CST | Minnesota News





AP-US-CAPITOL-BREACH-CONVICTIONS Iowa man and his Minnesota son plead guilty to the Capitol riots case DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) An Iowa man and his Minnesota son pleaded guilty to civil unrest related to the Jan.6, 2021 Capitol riot, admitting they entered the building through a broken window and walked through a police line once inside. Daryl Johnson, 51, of St. Ansgar, Iowa, and Daniel Johnson, 26, of Austin, Minnesota, posted articles on social media highlighting their involvement in the insurgency. They admitted their guilt during a video hearing on Tuesday. They face up to six months in prison when sentenced on April 12. They agreed to pay a restitution of $ 2,000 each to help cover the $ 1.5 million in damage to the Capitol. GOVERNOR-SMITH of IOWA Waterloo lawmaker drops campaign for Iowa governor DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) Waterloo Democratic Representative Ras Smith has announced he will suspend his campaign for governor of Iowa. Smith, who in June 2021 became the first person to announce his gubernatorial candidacy, cited a drastic disconnect between the current political system and the people on Wednesday as the reason for his decision to abandon his campaign. Smith is serving his third term as a representative of an area of ​​Black Hawk County. He chaired the Legislative Black Caucus. His decision leaves Deidre DeJear as the most prominent Democrat remaining in the race. Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds has not announced his plans but is expected to be re-elected. MT. CRESCENT SKI AREA – SALE Pottawattamie County buys ski business in western Iowa CRESCENT, Iowa (AP) A 60-year-old ski and toboggan attraction in western Iowa has been sold to Pottawattamie County for $ 3.5 million. Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil reports that the county’s purchase of the Crescent Mountain Ski Area, which adjoins the Hitchcock Nature Center, was finalized on December 30. funds. Former owners Korby and Samantha Fleischer will run the attraction until the end of the current season and have the option of continuing to manage for at least two years. ATTORNEY GENERAL-IOWA GOP County Attorney Defies Iowa Attorney General Miller DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) A county attorney with a long history in Republican politics has announced that she will run for the Iowa attorney general. Guthrie County District Attorney Brenna Bird said Tuesday that Iowa needs someone who will stop Joe Biden and the radical socialists in DC. Bird says she has heard from many Iowa residents about the need for new leadership in the attorney general’s office, held for most of the past four decades by Democrat Tom Miller. Bird has a long curriculum vitae serving Republican politicians. She was chief of staff to former US Representative Steve King and staff attorney to former Governor Terry Branstad. She was elected a Guthrie County District Attorney in 2018. She ran against Miller in 2010 and lost. IOWA LEGISLATURE Governor calls for tax cuts, school reforms and work priorities DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) Gov. Kim Reynolds has said Iowa can expect another round of tax cuts, proposed new laws to make unemployed Iowians find jobs, measures further education reform, including a Parents Bill of Rights and proposals to address the teacher shortage. The Republican governor and legislative leaders spoke on Tuesday at an annual pre-sessional legislative forum hosted by the Iowa Capitol Press Association. Legislative priorities will include personal income tax cuts, proposals to push unemployed Iowa workers back to work, and a parents’ bill of rights that gives parents information about what is being taught in schools. and opportunities to check whether books in libraries are age appropriate. THE CEO OF TOURISM CAUTION Alabama travel agency retains CEO after fraud charge DOTHAN, Alabama (AP) An Alabama regional tourism agency defends its CEO despite being charged with federal fraud related to an Iowa music festival that has lost more than $ 2 million. WTVY-TV reports that a statement from Visit Dothan said the agency is aware of the charges against President and CEO Aaron McCreight, but plans to retain him. The statement said the agency is confident in its financial management practices and that McCreight has done a good job. Court documents show McCreight signed an agreement stating that he plans to plead guilty. Prosecutors say he faces 30 years in prison.

