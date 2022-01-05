Ranveer Singh wishes Deepika Padukone in an original way. Read message





Ranveer Singh posted this. (Image courtesy: ranveersingh) Strong points Ranveer Singh posted a photo on his Instagram

“My baby is promoting #Gehraiyaan on his birthday!” Ranveer wrote

Deepika Padukone was last seen in sports drama ’83’ New Delhi: On Wednesday, Deepika Padukone turned 36. Sharing the post on the Instagram account, Ranveer Singh shared a photo of his wife and actress Deepika Padukone. In the photo, Deepika can be seen having fun in a swimming pool. Plus, Ranveer wished Deepika in an original way. Here is what he wrote: “My baby is promoting #gehraiyaan on his birthday!” Accompanied by a laughing heart-full emoji. Reacting to the post, Ananya Panday also dropped a heart emoji. Recently, the couple spent their New Years in the Maldives. Check out Ranveer Singh’s post here Deepika Padukone shared a special news with her fans on Wednesday on her 36th birthday. The actress shared new posters for her upcoming movie Gehriyaan. One of the posters features Deepika with her co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi. Sharing the posters on Instagram, Deepika wrote: “A little birthday present for all the love you have showered us with.” The actress also announced the revised release date which has been postponed due to the pandemic. The film will now be released on February 11 on Amazon Prime Video. Check out Deepika Padukone’s post here: Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut with About Shanti and has been a part of highly anticipated films in Her Kitten, including Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan. On the work side, the actress will then be seen in Project K with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.

