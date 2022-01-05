‘General Hospital’ kills off-screen Luke Spencer’s character years after actor Anthony Geary left the show





The oldest soap opera just killed one of its oldest characters in a shocking twist on the Monday episode. “General Hospital” opened the new year with characters learning of the shocking accidental death of Luke Spencer. Played by actor Anthony Geary, Spencer first visited Port Charles about 44 years ago. Since then, he has become one of the most beloved and decorated actors on the series. According to The Envelope, the soap opera brought back Tracy Quartermaine (played by actress Jane Elliott, to break the news to her lifelong flame, Francis’ Laura Webber (Genie Francis). Tracy showed up at Laura’s door after midnight to inform her that Luke had been killed in a tragic cable car crash in Austria. However, like a real soap opera, it was later implied in the episode that Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) may have orchestrated the “accident” that led to Spencer’s disappearance. FORMER STAKEHOLDER INGO RADEMACHER GENERAL HOSPITAL ACTION ON ABC FOR VACCINE MANDATE While the loss of a character so long and beloved marks the end of an era for “General Hospital” fans, it’s not entirely surprising given that Geary left the series in 2015. While Spencer did manage to dominate the show anyway, he’s been around mostly off-camera since then, with the exception of a brief comeback in 2017 to help Elliot leave the show as well. According to Weekly entertainmentHe first joined the show in 1978 for what was supposed to be a 13-week run. However, audiences responded well to her character, especially her intense romance with Laura. In fact, when the two characters finally tied the knot in 1981, the episode drew 30 million viewers, making it the highest-rated soap opera episode in history. It wasn’t the only record Geary broke for his role as Luke Spencer. He holds the record for most daytime Emmy Awards for lead actor in a drama series with eight wins out of 17 nominations. However, despite his immense success, Geary has been lukewarm about playing Spencer over the years. GENERAL HOSPITAL STAR STEVE BURTON CONFIRMS DISMISSAL ON VACCINE MANDATE: HIS “ABOUT PERSONAL FREEDOM” The outlet reports that he briefly left the series in 1984 to pursue other projects. However, he returned in 1991 after discovering that his name was too synonymous with the character to find too much work outside of “General Hospital”. In an effort to break this, he played Luke’s lookalike cousin Bill Eckert, but this was quickly dropped in 1993 when he returned as Luke Spencer and stayed with the show until 2015. “It was once very difficult for me to realize that more than likely my diary obituary will read,“ Luke’s Luke and Laura are dead today. “It was very upsetting when I came to this realization”, Geary tell EW in an interview upon his retirement from “General Hospital”. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER Fortunately, in the soap opera world, death is something that can easily be undone with clever writing and twists. While it seems doubtful the actor will want to reprise the role anytime soon, it’s possible Luke Spencer will return to the world of “General Hospital” at some point in the future. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP ABC representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

