Betty White has redefined what it means to age gracefully in Hollywood

Although many actors hang up their hats and enjoy retirement after the age of 80, TV icon Betty White was not such an actor.

The Indelible White continued to perform until 2018, when she was 96! and even did some voiceover afterwards. Memorably, she portrayed Bitey White (do you understand?) In a little nameless movie that you can have heard of: “Toy Story 4”.

She often made fun of her age, but after decades in the business, it’s no exaggeration to say that she was widely respected and adored. In her 2011 memoir, “If you ask me (and of course you won’t),” she explained that for her, aging gracefully meant being happy to be here.

“Enjoy it,” she wrote. “So you might not be that quick on your feet, and the image in your mirror might be a bit of a letdown, but if you’re still running and not in pain, gratitude should be the name of the game.”

White died on December 31, 2021, aged 99. The television legend is said to have celebrated his 100th birthday on January 17.

Below are some of our favorite roles the late “Golden Girls” star performed after she turned 80.

1) “The proposal”

This momentous 2009 film starring Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds introduced White as an eccentric grandmother in Alaska.

Betty White with Ryan Reynolds and Mary Steenburgen in “The Proposal” 2009 Everett Collection

Aside from the hilarious one-liners and the tense character of Bullock in a strip club, she’s a staple in the movie’s most ridiculous and iconic scene. Bullock’s character Margaret Tate bumps into White’s grandmother Annie in the woods while she is perform a singing ceremony in honor of Mother Earth.

White’s character asks Bullock to join her and caught off guard, Bullock begins singing the Lil Jon & the East Side Boyzs song “Get Low,” which includes lyrics that are not printable.

Even while the film was being promoted, White and Reynolds started a hilarious feud. In a clip released before the film, White mistakes Reynolds for a helper and returns the bird to him.

“When Betty White says she wants a cup of coffee, you give her a fucking cup of coffee!” ” she shout at Reynolds in the scene.

2) “Saturday night live”

While “Saturday Night Live” isn’t just technically a role, it was an impressive and memorable appearance by the television veteran.

Executive producer Lorne Michaels reached out to White after a Facebook petition asked him to host the long-running NBC variety show in 2010.

Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Betty White, Ana Gasteyer and Will Forte in a sketch that aired on May 8, 2010. Dana Edelson / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The opening skit showed White as the mother of a group of female singers, including Dooneese by Kristin Wiig, which has little doll hands.

In another scene, she played a grandmother of a prisoner played by Kenan Thompson who brings her to scare bullies directly. In another scene, she traumatizes census taker Tina Fey by giving her strange answers.

She would later appear in the “Weekend Update” segment as 90 AARP Contributor Dottie ODonegan.

“I went through menopause while we were still in Vietnam!” she berates Molly Shannon’s character, Sally OMalley. “I have a chair in my shower, I win.”

For her hosting concert “SNL” on May 8, 2010, White, then 88, would win an Emmy for Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series. She still holds the record for the oldest person to ever host the show.

After Whites’ death, former actor Seth Meyers wrote that she was the only oneSNLhost whom I have never seen receive a standing ovation at the after party. A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hot dog and stayed until the end.

3) Snickers Announcement

White’s hilarious appearance in a Super Bowl 2010 advertisement for Snickers introduced her to a younger fan base and is widely credited for leading to the eventual petition to get it on “SNL” later that year.

In the memorable commercial, White is playing soccer with a group of young men when she is tackled.

Mike, you play like Betty White over there, complains a teammate in the clip. A white man covered in mud claps from the ground: “That’s not what your girlfriend said!”

It was all part of a Snickers campaign with the slogan, You Are Not You When You Are Hungry. “

4) “Hot in Cleveland”

From 2010 to 2015, White played elderly babysitter Elka on the “Hot in Cleveland” television series.

The pilot episode tells the story of three women from Los Angeles on their way to Paris when their plane is forced to land in Cleveland, Ohio. The three decide to stay and rent a house that “matches” White’s character.

She lives in the guesthouse behind the home of three main characters, Jane Leeves, who plays Joy; Valérie Bertinelli, who plays Mélanie; and Wendie Malick, who plays Victoria.





Valerie Bertinelli, Wendie Malick, Betty White and Jane Leeves pose on stage during “Hot in Cleveland” LIVE! at CBS Studio Center on March 26, 2014 in Studio City, California. Jesse Grant / Getty Images for TV Land

White’s Elka cooks, offers tips and funny lines. In the pilot episode, Joy de Leeves asks Elka why she always wears a tracksuit.

“Well, it’s simple: in your twenties you dress for men, in your forties you dress for success, in the 80s you dress for a bathroom”, ironically she.

5) “Young and hungry”

White played Ms. Wilson, the downstairs neighbor of main character Gabi Diamond, played by Emily Osment.

On her first appearance, she wears a wedding dress in honor of Valentine’s Day.

In a subsequent episode, Wilson’s character drives Diamond and Sofia Rodriguez (played by Aimee Carrero) to Las Vegas to meet an ex-lover at midnight a la “Sleepless in Seattle”.

“I bet they took his license away from him years ago!” Rodriguez said angrily.

“Wrong!” Wilson responds. “I never had a license.”

She continues by deploring that her parole officer is going to be “pissed off”.

Betty White and Carl Reiner in an episode of “Young & Hungry” which aired in May 2017. Eric McCandless / Freeform / Disney

(Spoiler alert!) At the end of her last appearance on the series, White’s Ms. Wilson reunites with her former sweetheart, Bernie Schwartz, played by Carl Reiner.

Her character tells the younger cast members that they should make new happy memories together instead of dwelling on the past, a saying she also believed in in real life.

Enjoy life, says WhiteParade magazine in 2018. Emphasize the positive, not the negative. It sounds so trite, but a lot of people will choose something to complain about, rather than say, Hey, that was awesome! It’s not hard to find good things if you take a look.

