American Girl’s First Chinese Doll of the Year Aims to Fight Hate AAPIExBulletin
Meet Corinne Tan.
The Aspen, Colorado native loves to ski and train her rescue puppy. She adapts to her new blended family. She has dark hair with turquoise highlights. And it’s an 18 inch tall doll.
Corinne is American Girl’s latest “Girl of the Year” and the very first of Chinese descent.
“While filled with outdoor adventure and fun, Corinne’s message is ultimately about the power of love between families, friends and communities and the strength and courage that comes with it.” , said Jamie Cygielman, CEO of American Girl. said in a press release. “We created Corinne to be a positive role model that our fans can look up to and learn from. all work for a world where everyone is treated with fairness and respect. “
The Mattel-owned doll company introduced it earlier this year and also announced a partnership with a student-run nonprofit. AAPI Youth Rising in an effort “to help amplify young voices like Corinne’s”.
The nonprofit aims to raise awareness of the rise of xenophobia and anti-Asian racism in America, and calls for positive change through education. American Girl says she donates $ 25,000 to the group ONE / 180 promise, which calls on schools and teachers nationwide to include at least one classroom lesson on the history and culture of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders each year.
According to american girl, Corinne’s story is about teaching children to embrace family change, share their feelings, tackle problems one step at a time, and stand up against racism.
Bringing Corinne and her family to life has been a group effort.
A five-person advisory team of various academics and athletes weighed in on Corinne’s development, offering feedback on the authenticity and accuracy of the doll’s key features and accessories (which include knits, ski accessories and a stuffed puppy).
American Girl publishes books that tell stories about their dolls. In Corinne’s books, she is proud to be Chinese American, but is too stunned to respond when a boy at the rink tells her she has “Kung Flu”. In another incident, Corinne and her sister overhear a man making a racist joke outside their mother’s restaurant and watching her mother confront him gives Corinne “the words and courage she needs to stand up to her own racist bully.” .
“Although safe and courageous in the mountains, Corinne needs to find her balance as she adjusts to her new blended family and the courage to speak out in the face of xenophobic comments,” the company said. “Through Corinne’s stories, young readers learn that at home is to be surrounded by the people they love and to be proud of who they are, while advocating for positive change.
Author Wendy Wan-Long Shang and illustrator Peijin Yang have created two books featuring Corinne and her little sister Gwynn, the very first Girl of the Year companion doll, according to the company.
“What I really hope is that there is a part of Corinne’s story that makes readers feel seenwhether it’s because they’re Asian American, or they love skiing, or because they’re part of a step family, ”said Shang, who wrote most of the series during pandemic. “I think when readers feel seen, they realize that they matter and their experiences matter, and that they are meant to be the stars of their own stories!”
Girl of the Year dolls date back to 2001, and unlike traditional American Girl dolls, are based on contemporary rather than historical figures.
The company has released other Asian American dolls in the past, such as CNN Remarks. These include Jess Akiko McConnell, a mixed-race Japanese American who was 2006’s Girl of the Year, and Ivy Ling, a Chinese-American doll set in the 1970s. who was interrupted of its historic line in 2014.
This story originally appeared on the Morning edition live blog.
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/01/05/1070616965/chinese-american-girl-doll-corinne-tan-aapi-racism
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
