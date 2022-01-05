As the Korean wave fades in China, the loss of K-Beautys is the gain of C-Beautys

Key points to remember:

China’s entertainment crackdown has hit powerful Korean exports like K-Pop, and made the crucial Chinese market increasingly complicated for Korean beauty brands.

Considered by many consumers to be picky and maximalist, K-Beauty has suffered from the uncluttered tendency of “skinimalism” which is sweeping the world.

The strong growth of mid-range C-Beauty players leaves K-Beauty groups with no other choice but to focus on the high-end market, where they face stiff competition from Japanese, European and American.

After years of sweeping the market, the mighty Korean wave is increasingly becoming a wave in China, following a concerted effort by government regulators against cultural imports like K-Pop and growing competition from Chinese beauty brands that now challenge K-Beauty licensees.

There is little evidence that Large-scale crackdown on entertainment in China who has targeted everything from celebrity culture and fan economics to influencer tax evasion and effeminate men and abnormal aesthetics will deal a fatal blow to Korean cultural imports anytime soon. But the crackdown has made the crucial Chinese market considerably more difficult for some Korean brands, especially in the beauty industry, to navigate.

Between 2013 and 2018, exports of K-Beauty products to China grew by an average of 41% per year, but since 2019, exports have declined significantly. In 2019, Korean beauty brand exports to China increased by only 14%, while they recovered somewhat the following year and increased almost 25 percent in 2020. According to to the South China Morning Post, K-Beautys’ struggles really started around the time of the Thaad missile crisis in 2017, which saw China banning citizens from traveling to South Korea in groups and restricting the import of South Korean goods. Since then, the problems have only worsened due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the unique demands of millennial consumers and an ascendant Chinese Z generation.

The market environment in China has become significantly more complicated for Korean beauty brands (K-Beauty) over the past year. Occupying the crowded middle market, in which they were high end and often of better quality than local brands but more affordable than Japanese, European or American imports, K-Beauty brands suffered from market saturation, there They’ve simply had too many of them operating in China for too long as well as a sharp drop in inbound Chinese tourism over the past two years and increased competition from duty-free shops in places like Hainan, where tourists load up on beauty brands. luxury from around the world. They’ve also been left behind by broader consumer trends, with their challenging multi-step skin routines and maximalist packaging seen as obsolete by younger consumers interested in skinning. skinimalism.

This was manifested in the shrinking commercial footprint in China among the once powerful K-Beauty brands. Less than a decade after entering the market in 2012, Innisfree, the mid-range K-Beauty brand owned by Amorepacific, has largely dismantled its retail presence in China, from 800 stores to just 140, a market withdrawal rate of over 80%. But Innisfree isn’t the only major Korean beauty brand to hit a wall in China. Korean skincare brand OG Etude House, also owned by Amorepacific, closed all of its physical stores in China last March, transitioning to a fully online presence after just eight years in the market. At its peak, Etude House operated 58 brand-owned stores in 25 first and second-tier cities in mainland China.

With the group’s share price falling nearly 20% over the past year, Amorepacific will need to do something quickly to turn around its outlook in China. According to Chinese-language media, Amorepacific plans to make a further round of strategic adjustments for the Chinese market in 2022, which will include an increased focus on e-commerce as well as its mid to high-end portfolio brands. Apparently, the beauty giants’ store closures will only extend to Innisfree and not affect its Other brands, which include Sulwhasoo and Laneige.

Doubling down on the high end seems to be the strategy of the big Korean brands at the dawn of 2022, after the success of this segment last year. During the 618 Shopping party in 2021, premium Korean skin care brand Whoo’s story overcome popular social platform Douyins beauty sales list. Whoo’s parent company LG Lifestyle said all of its six portfolio brands, which also include Su: m and O Hui, achieved $ 78 million in sales during the festival, an increase of 70% from one year to the next. Whoo’s story has seen particular success over the past year, due to the rapid adoption of trends such as ecommerce live streaming. At the Tmalls Double 11 festival in 2020, The History of Whoo appeared in a total of 305 live broadcasts via 135 hosts including heavy hitters like Viya, Cherie and Lieer Baby with sales exceeding 500 million RMB ($ 78.6 million) in less than 15 minutes.

Left to fight in the high end of the market with the master of content commerce SK-II, Augustinus Bader, La Mer and others, the K-Beauty brands will have to be as innovative in their marketing as they are in their products to recover their mojo in China. As Jenny Zhang, director of strategy at cross-cultural marketing agency TONG Digital, recently Recount Jing Daily, Many big K-beauty brands are already cruelty-free, and there is an opportunity to set a new standard for ethics and sustainability within the global beauty industry. With the Chinas change the regulations on animal testing, this step in the right direction coupled with targeted innovation goals could win back China and more.