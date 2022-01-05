Kidnapping of actors from Kerala, assault case drags on | Latest India News

In the Kerala actor kidnapping and assault case, two special prosecutors resigned, 38 witnesses turned hostile, and the prosecution moved to higher courts, demanding a change of trial judge. In the past two days, the case has been heard by the Kochi Special Court without a prosecutor, and the government is busy seeking a third one.

The state government on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to extend the trial for another six months after director Balachandra Kumar made new revelations against actor Dileep, a defendant in the case.

After the revelation, investigator Baiju Paulose filed a new plea in the Kerala high court asking to question the main defendant Pulsar Suni, who is in police custody.

On Wednesday, Dileep and a co-accused wrote a letter to Kerala Police Chief Anil Kant, asking for Paulose’s dismissal. The letter came two days after the victim, a 35-year-old actress now based in Bengaluru, wrote to Kant and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to demand swift justice and a review of new evidence.

In the letter, Dileep said the officer was trying to influence some of the film workers he has a difficult relationship with and forcing them to testify against him. He said director Kumar’s controversial interview was part of that plot and sought to examine details of Paulose’s phone calls to substantiate his accusation. Paulose, known to be a tough officer and often referred to as Action Hero Biju (a recent film name in Malayalam), was trying to cover up the prosecution’s errors by presenting forged leads, Dileep said in the letter.

Kumar told a Malayalam news channel that he met the main defendant in the Suni case at actor Dileeps’ residence in 2016 when he went to discuss a new project. He also claimed that the latter had a video clip of the assault. He also alleged that Dileep tried to influence a key witness, Sagar Vincent, a member of the film crew, two years ago, after which he turned hostile. But Dileep played down his words by saying that he (Kumar) was using his old enmity to settle scores with me. He said Kumar was angry with him after refusing to take over his project.

When contacted, Kumar said he delayed his disclosure because he feared for his life and denied any blackmail tactics.

I was afraid to go out. Whatever I wanted to say, I shared it with SIT, he said, adding that since the investigation was open it was unfair of him to explain it again.

Shortly after the new disclosure, the prosecution moved the trial court for a new investigation, and the court asked the prosecution to lay new charges by January 20. the six-month extension granted by the Supreme Court last August to the courts is due to expire on February 16.

The assault on an actress took place in 2017 as she returned to Kochi from a filming assignment on the outskirts of town. Her vehicle was reportedly attacked and she was abducted by a criminal gang in a closed van. She was allegedly assaulted by them in the moving van. They also took video clips of the sexual assault and let her go after a three-hour ordeal and threatened to release the video if she approached the police. In her statement to the police, she said that she had promised them a large sum to keep her safe, but they continued to torment her.

During the attack, the first accused, Pulsar Suni, a notorious historian of the port city, reportedly told the victim that he had been given a contract and was forced to do so. The actor complained to police the next day, and the nine accused were arrested and the vehicle used in the assault was seized.

Six months after the case was recorded, the special investigation team led by Paulose arrested Dileep, who spent three months in prison. He is the eighth accused in the case and faces charges of criminal association (article 120A) and complicity (article 107 of the ICC).

The case has seen many twists and turns since then. Some of the police witnesses had turned hostile and at one point the state government told the High Court that Dileep was filing unnecessary pleas in various courts to delay the trial. But the HC and later the Supreme Court rejected the prosecution’s plea to displace trial judge Honey M Varghese. In August last year, the Supreme Court ordered the special court to complete the trial within six months.

The world of Malayalam cinema is also totally divided over the matter. While one section insists that the victim get justice sooner rather than later, others say it was unfair to target Dileep and force his critics to make new disclosures.

Where was Balachandra Kumar all these days? He could have testified during the trial. As an observer, I have the impression that he was wedged by the floor at the eleventh hour as the tide turned against the tide, film producer Saji Nanthayad said.

Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), a group formed in the aftermath of the attack on the actor, has called on the government to inquire into the new revelations and quickly obtain justice for the victim.

Time and time again in this excruciating struggle for justice, many of these questions must be asked and answered to learn the truth, the WCC said in a statement. After the assault, the WCC launched a hashtag campaign called # Avalkoppam # (with her) which went viral on social media. He also wrote to the CM last week to ensure swift justice for the victim.

This is a special case. Many witnesses turned hostile, weakening the prosecution. It is natural that the prosecution attacks a new development of the case. But it seems some of the director’s claims sound pretty weird. Let the court decide, said a former lawyer associated with the prosecution team, who declined to be named.

In the past, the Supreme Court has repeatedly extended the time limits for criminal trials. This could extend the time after reviewing the disclosures in detail, otherwise it could be interpreted as a miscarriage of justice, senior Supreme Court attorney Mr. R. Abhilash said.