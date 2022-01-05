Bollywood Roundup: Sunny Leone, Allu Arjun, Kaniha and more …

Sunny Leone opens up about motherhood on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’

Bombay– Actress Sunny Leone shared her experience of being a mother and caring for her three children on “The Kapil Sharma Show”.

Musicians Mika Singh, Sunny Leone, Toshi and Sharib Sabri will promote their new song “Panghat” on the show.

Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber had two children Noah and Asher by surrogacy and adopted a daughter named Nisha.

During a conversation with Sunny Leone, host Kapil Sharma asked her about her new motherhood and how she manages her three children at home.

Sunny replied, “It’s never quiet. There is a lot of noise in the house but it is pleasant.

Later, when asked if her husband, Daniel helps with the children.

Sunny said, “Daniel picked a perfect spot on the bed when we bought our new home. He chooses the place closest to the entrance (to their room). So whatever child wakes up, they have to go first because they are closer.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Allu Arjun thanks Mahesh Babu for praising ‘Pushpa’

Hyderabad– Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s praise for “Pushpa: The Rise”, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika, garnered a positive response from the blockbuster lead man.

“Allu Arjun as Pushpa is beautiful, quirky and sensational… a stellar act. Director Sukumar proves once again that his cinema is raw, rustic and brutally honest… a class apart, ”Mahesh Babu’s tweet read.

He also congratulated the musician Devi Sri Prasad. “This is DSP, what can I say… you are a rock star! Congratulations to the entire @MythriOfficial team. Proud of you guys! Mahesh Babu tweeted.

Overwhelmed by the praise, Allu Arjun thanked Mahesh Babu for his criticism and wrote, “Thank you very much Mahesh Babu garu. I’m glad you liked the performance, everyone’s work and the world of ‘Pushpa’. Heartwarming compliments. Humiliated.

It is interesting to note that before “Pushpa” entered the scene, it was assumed that Mahesh Babu was the first to be considered for the lead role, but ultimately Allu Arjun was listed.

Mahesh will be seen in the upcoming action comedy “Sarkaru Vaari Paata”, which is also being deployed by Mythri Movie Makers, the production house behind “Pushpa”.

I don’t have a fancy wardrobe, actress Kaniha tells her critics

Chennai– Multilingual Malayalam actress Divya Venkatasubramaniam, known as Kaniha, made it clear on Wednesday that she seeks to break stereotypes.

The actress responded to netizens who keep asking her if she recycles her clothes because she doesn’t have a chic wardrobe with brands and designer outfits.

On Instagram, the actress said, “Yes, I repeat my clothes. Yes, I recycle and re-value my clothes. Yes, I don’t have a fancy wardrobe with brands and designer outfits. Yes, I do. breaks stereotypes.

She then asked, “Who says people in the media business have to dress and be a certain way?” Wear what makes you comfortable and confident. Let your attitude be the answer. PS: I hope that answers the many questions that some of you keep asking me! “

Just a day ago, the actress posted pictures of herself in evening dress with the caption: “She’s her own boss! Live my life on my own terms!”

Ravi Bhatia: Patience and forgiveness are the keys to success

Bombay– Actor Ravi Bhatia, who is known to appear in TV shows like “Ishq Subhan Allah”, “Jodha Akbar” “Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se”, among others, refers to patience and forgiveness as the keys success.

He said, “Even with the best of intentions and motivation, it’s all too common to lose sight of our goals when life gets hectic and our attention is needed elsewhere. It takes time to make lasting change, but sometimes all we need is an unexpected breakthrough to make your goals a reality.

“Through the ups and downs, I make sure to practice patience and forgiveness with myself, recognizing that no one is perfect and that I’m on the right track. If it is not today, it is certainly tomorrow that I will be successful. I count patience and forgiveness as my keys to success.

The actor who will be seen in the next series, “The Devil’s Deal,” says punctuality is another key factor.

“Time is elusive and often eludes us with busy schedules and competing interests. Chances are we plan in time for work, but later family obligations turn out to be an excuse, so I try to prepare more on time as well.

It could mean blocking out an hour each day for exercise, occasionally refusing social invitations to focus on self-care, or spending a weekend morning each week doing chores I had previously missed.

Raashii Khanna starts filming “Yodha”

Bombay– Actress Raashii Khanna, who is set to make her Bollywood debut with “Yodha”, has started shooting for the film and has expressed her gratitude to the team on her first day.

She will be seen with Sidharth Malhotra in Upcoming Action Artist.

Sharing a photo of Dharma Production’s welcome note, Raashii said, “Thank you for such a warm welcome @dharmamovies You have my heart # day1 #Yodha”.

Besides “Yodha”, Raashii also has an interesting series of projects under his belt.

The actress will be seen alongside Ajay Devgn in Rajesh Mapuskar’s Rudra: The Edge of Darkness and will team up with Vijay Sethupati and Shahid Kapoor’s stellar team for Raj and DK’s upcoming action thriller.

Deepika Padukone unveils ‘Gehraiyaan’ posters on her 36th birthday

Bombay– On the occasion of her 36th birthday, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone presented her fans with posters for her upcoming film “Gehraiyaan”, directed by Shakun Batra.

Deepika posted a slew of looks on her Instagram with her, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa.

She captioned the images: A little birthday present for all the love you have showered us with! #GehraiyaanOnPrime releases February 11! “

The film looks beneath the surface of complex modern relationships, adulthood, letting go and taking control of one’s life path.

It also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in key roles.

Co-produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 and Shakun Batra’s Jouska Films, the film will have its world premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022. (IANS)