Entertainment
Bollywood Roundup: Sunny Leone, Allu Arjun, Kaniha and more …
Sunny Leone opens up about motherhood on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’
Bombay– Actress Sunny Leone shared her experience of being a mother and caring for her three children on “The Kapil Sharma Show”.
Musicians Mika Singh, Sunny Leone, Toshi and Sharib Sabri will promote their new song “Panghat” on the show.
Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber had two children Noah and Asher by surrogacy and adopted a daughter named Nisha.
During a conversation with Sunny Leone, host Kapil Sharma asked her about her new motherhood and how she manages her three children at home.
Sunny replied, “It’s never quiet. There is a lot of noise in the house but it is pleasant.
Later, when asked if her husband, Daniel helps with the children.
Sunny said, “Daniel picked a perfect spot on the bed when we bought our new home. He chooses the place closest to the entrance (to their room). So whatever child wakes up, they have to go first because they are closer.
‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.
Allu Arjun thanks Mahesh Babu for praising ‘Pushpa’
Hyderabad– Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s praise for “Pushpa: The Rise”, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika, garnered a positive response from the blockbuster lead man.
“Allu Arjun as Pushpa is beautiful, quirky and sensational… a stellar act. Director Sukumar proves once again that his cinema is raw, rustic and brutally honest… a class apart, ”Mahesh Babu’s tweet read.
He also congratulated the musician Devi Sri Prasad. “This is DSP, what can I say… you are a rock star! Congratulations to the entire @MythriOfficial team. Proud of you guys! Mahesh Babu tweeted.
Overwhelmed by the praise, Allu Arjun thanked Mahesh Babu for his criticism and wrote, “Thank you very much Mahesh Babu garu. I’m glad you liked the performance, everyone’s work and the world of ‘Pushpa’. Heartwarming compliments. Humiliated.
It is interesting to note that before “Pushpa” entered the scene, it was assumed that Mahesh Babu was the first to be considered for the lead role, but ultimately Allu Arjun was listed.
Mahesh will be seen in the upcoming action comedy “Sarkaru Vaari Paata”, which is also being deployed by Mythri Movie Makers, the production house behind “Pushpa”.
I don’t have a fancy wardrobe, actress Kaniha tells her critics
Chennai– Multilingual Malayalam actress Divya Venkatasubramaniam, known as Kaniha, made it clear on Wednesday that she seeks to break stereotypes.
The actress responded to netizens who keep asking her if she recycles her clothes because she doesn’t have a chic wardrobe with brands and designer outfits.
On Instagram, the actress said, “Yes, I repeat my clothes. Yes, I recycle and re-value my clothes. Yes, I don’t have a fancy wardrobe with brands and designer outfits. Yes, I do. breaks stereotypes.
She then asked, “Who says people in the media business have to dress and be a certain way?” Wear what makes you comfortable and confident. Let your attitude be the answer. PS: I hope that answers the many questions that some of you keep asking me! “
Just a day ago, the actress posted pictures of herself in evening dress with the caption: “She’s her own boss! Live my life on my own terms!”
Ravi Bhatia: Patience and forgiveness are the keys to success
Bombay– Actor Ravi Bhatia, who is known to appear in TV shows like “Ishq Subhan Allah”, “Jodha Akbar” “Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se”, among others, refers to patience and forgiveness as the keys success.
He said, “Even with the best of intentions and motivation, it’s all too common to lose sight of our goals when life gets hectic and our attention is needed elsewhere. It takes time to make lasting change, but sometimes all we need is an unexpected breakthrough to make your goals a reality.
“Through the ups and downs, I make sure to practice patience and forgiveness with myself, recognizing that no one is perfect and that I’m on the right track. If it is not today, it is certainly tomorrow that I will be successful. I count patience and forgiveness as my keys to success.
The actor who will be seen in the next series, “The Devil’s Deal,” says punctuality is another key factor.
“Time is elusive and often eludes us with busy schedules and competing interests. Chances are we plan in time for work, but later family obligations turn out to be an excuse, so I try to prepare more on time as well.
It could mean blocking out an hour each day for exercise, occasionally refusing social invitations to focus on self-care, or spending a weekend morning each week doing chores I had previously missed.
Raashii Khanna starts filming “Yodha”
Bombay– Actress Raashii Khanna, who is set to make her Bollywood debut with “Yodha”, has started shooting for the film and has expressed her gratitude to the team on her first day.
She will be seen with Sidharth Malhotra in Upcoming Action Artist.
Sharing a photo of Dharma Production’s welcome note, Raashii said, “Thank you for such a warm welcome @dharmamovies You have my heart # day1 #Yodha”.
Besides “Yodha”, Raashii also has an interesting series of projects under his belt.
The actress will be seen alongside Ajay Devgn in Rajesh Mapuskar’s Rudra: The Edge of Darkness and will team up with Vijay Sethupati and Shahid Kapoor’s stellar team for Raj and DK’s upcoming action thriller.
Deepika Padukone unveils ‘Gehraiyaan’ posters on her 36th birthday
Bombay– On the occasion of her 36th birthday, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone presented her fans with posters for her upcoming film “Gehraiyaan”, directed by Shakun Batra.
Deepika posted a slew of looks on her Instagram with her, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa.
She captioned the images: A little birthday present for all the love you have showered us with! #GehraiyaanOnPrime releases February 11! “
The film looks beneath the surface of complex modern relationships, adulthood, letting go and taking control of one’s life path.
It also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in key roles.
Co-produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 and Shakun Batra’s Jouska Films, the film will have its world premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022. (IANS)
Sources
2/ https://indianewengland.com/2022/01/bollywood-roundup-sunny-leone-allu-arjun-kaniha-and-more/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]