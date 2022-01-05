Entertainment
Guatemalan comfort foods hide in small East Hollywood Strip mall
A dark cobalt blue cursive sign above the storefront stating Churrasco Chapin is what first caught my eye about this little restaurant in the East Hollywood mall. The name indicates a Guatemalan barbecue outside the Guatemalan night market, known as the Guatemalan buffet among vendors. Instead of a traditional American buffet, consider a tighter (but equally compelling) range of home cooking and barbecue plates like the churrasco plate, which comes with a tender, grilled ranchera steak; Fried black beans cooked in batter, called frijoles volteados; and a savory pale yellow rice, served with a salad and thick disc-shaped Guatemalan corn tortillas.
While Los Angeles’ bustling Guatemalan night market at Sixth and Bonnie Brae is a visual and literal feast, it can be hard to match the effort and energy inside a restaurant. Fortunately, Churrasco Chapin is like being welcomed into a house to try street food and traditional cuisine in a simple but comfortable dining room.
When Monica Ramos opened her Guatemalan barbecue and home cooking restaurant in an East Hollywood mall in June 2020, weeks before dining inside was again canceled due to increased cases of COVID-19, she was making a lifelong wish come true. I had a lot of dreams in Guatemala, says Ramos. I wanted to one day have my own apartment, come to the States and open a restaurant to show off our culture.
Ramos had previously sold rellenos, chuchitos and atoles outside his home in Montrose, but had few opportunities to engage in his independent entrepreneurial spirit during his marriage, which ended after ten years in 2006. After the divorce, Ramos has spent years cleaning homes and offices, and for the past six years, she has owned her own business, Extreme Services, which maintains residential and commercial spaces while carefully setting aside space. money for a restaurant.
The owner of this place reached out, knowing I wanted to have my own restaurant, and the deal was too good to pass up, Ramos says. The small but mighty Churrasco Chapin is a tribute not only to Ramos’ hard work and entrepreneurial spirit, but most notably to the neighborhood barbecue stalls she grew up with in Guatemala.
It was really tough at first, we had just opened and then it was just delivery, and some days the wedding only earns $ 40, $ 60, or $ 80 for full day service, Ramos said of the opening amid the pandemic. Now that she can fill her half-dozen tables, mostly Guatemalans who come from the dense Central American community living around Santa Monica and northwest of Koreatown in a neighborhood called Melrose Hill. Shell even serves Guatemalans who venture to Lancaster and Long Beach from afar and show off the best shucos (Guatemalan hot dogs) in town.
Lots of people are selling shucos now, but this one beats them all, says a listening customer. Ramos says it all starts with his bread, a pan chuco made by a local baker. The large rectangular bread is toasted, then topped with guacamol (avocado spread), topped with grilled meats, sliced sausage, pickled cabbage and onions. It’s then dressed nicely with mayonnaise, ketchup, and mustard, with each bite loaded with sweet and savory notes.
San Carlos dobladas, named after the Guatemalan chain that has been in existence since 1951, is another standout street food on Ramoss’ menu; think Guatemalans have a crispy taco. Ramoss San Carlos dobladas are stuffed with shredded beef and cabbage in a crispy corn tortilla, making them an ideal snack before the main course.
In addition to the usual menu, a large blue banner shows photos of other dishes that you can order here. They are all fantastic, like the traditional pepian (pumpkin seed stew); hilachas (ground beef and potatoes in a tomato sauce); and carne guisada, a thick, rich beef stew made with beef jus, tomatoes, and half a dozen spices. Although they are sometimes available as a daily special, it is worth calling ahead to order the frijoles blancos, white beans cooked in a recado (stew) of tomatoes, spices and guaque chili, then garnished with a pork thorn in butter and cooked slowly.
A bowl of sweet pltanos mole, made with chocolate fried plantains, pasa chili, cinnamon, and pumpkin and sesame seeds, is a sweet finish to an evening of Guatemalan street food and hearty traditional fare. Ramos also serves Guatemalan breakfast platters, as well as savory soups and tamales. Our [Guatemalan] customers love my tamales, says Ramos, which speaks volumes because the Guatemalans have one of the most diverse tamal cultures in Latin America, and almost the whole family makes exceptional tamales. For a small restaurant, Ramos covers and excels in a wide range of Guatemalan gastronomy. That’s no small feat at the best of times, and remarkable when you consider that the Ramos opened during one of the toughest restaurant times the world has ever known. It’s always a fight, she says, but it’s what I’ve always wanted to do.
Churrasco Chapin is open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 820 N Western Ave, East Hollywood. (323) 498-0802
