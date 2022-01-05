Ontario boy ‘Coach Cal’ makes Ellen DeGeneres cry with passionate pep talk





A young Canadian hockey fan made talk show host Ellen DeGeneres cry with a heartfelt speech on her show Wednesday morning. DeGeneres chatted with Callan Perks, seven, of Lakefield, Ont. Just north of Peterborough, who recently went viral with a video of him giving a pre-game speech to the Peterborough Petes of the Hockey League. Ontario. Read more: Passionate pep talk goes viral – meet the 6-year-old behind Callan, who calls himself “Coach Cal” and is known for his phrase “Get The W”, spoke of his love for motivating others. He also gave a special speech at DeGeneres. 6 year old trainer Cal gives us the inspiration we never needed to beat the midweek blues! (Original video: Peterborough Petes @PetesOHLhockey)#feel good #Inspiration #hockey #CoachCal #hockey speech pic.twitter.com/RsliStvzrt – Hockey Brandon (@ hockeybrandon17) 23 December 2021 The story continues under the ad Trending Stories Canada sends 140 million rapid COVID-19 tests to provinces and territories in January

The boy explained to the host that she was a "legend" and had done an incredible job over the past 19 seasons of her show. Her speech included the following lines: "When it's time to say goodbye and turn off the lights, just remember that you, Ellen, 'will always get the W' because you've given everything you need to. to be you. " A teary eyed DeGeneres told Callan, "I have to give you a hug!" I have to say that I know a lot of fancy people and what you just told me means more to me than what I can possibly convey to you. You are just a special little being with such a big heart and I thank you for that. It was the sweetest thing. The pep talk came after Callan mentioned his love for such speeches, "I always want to think positively, even if you're having a bad day, go for it and 'Get The W', whatever the time. . "You just have to stay positive and know your speech will be the best," he said of what makes a good motivational speech: "Just do all of these good things and it will happen." DeGeneres then surprised the boy with "Coach Cal" necessities. See his reaction in the clip above. The story continues under the ad Callan and his family flew to Los Angeles in December to record the episode. They go home on Wednesday.















2:18

Passionate pep talk goes viral – meet the 6-year-old behind





Passionate pep talk goes viral – meet the 6-year-old behind on December 3, 2021

