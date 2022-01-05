David Blitzer & Smith Entertainment Group buy Real Salt Lake

*NEW YORK // SANDY, Utah (Wednesday January 5, 2022) The Major League Soccers Board of Governors has unanimously approved the sale of Real Salt Lake and associated club properties to David Blitzer and Ryan Smiths Smith Entertainment Group (SEG), the MLS Commissioner announced today , Don Garber. This transaction includes the Rio Tinto Stadium, Zions Bank Training Center and RSL Academy in Herriman, Utah.

Blitzer adds Real Salt Lake as a central part of an ever-expanding sports and entertainment portfolio, which includes teams from the National Basketball Association, the National Hockey League, the English Premier League and the German Bundesliga. Its holdings also include leading sports and entertainment assets, such as the Prudential Center and several other sporting entities around the world.

SEG, the investment entity led by Ryan Smith, adds Real Salt Lake to a portfolio that also includes the National Basketball Association’s Utah Jazz and associated team properties. SEG is focused on sports, technology and entertainment investment opportunities impacting Utah, and Real Salt Lake is an integral part of the community that aligns tremendously with the Utah Jazz.

The combination of David Blitzer and Ryan Smiths SEG forms a dream partnership for Real Salt Lake, said MLS commissioner Don Garber. David and Ryans’ teams have become synonymous with how athletics and community intersect as they have demonstrated leading world-class organizations outside of professional football. Both understand the tremendous value that sports teams bring to a community, and they are deeply committed to Utah. This is a proven ownership group that brings resources and experience to uplift all aspects of the RSL organization.

Blitzer and SEG become the third ownership group in club history, acquiring teams and related properties from Dell Loy Hansen (2013-21), after the club was founded and owned by Dave Checketts (2004-13) . Acquisition by Blitzer and Smith includes Real Salt Lake (MLS), Real Monarchs (MLS NEXT Pro), Rio Tinto Stadium and all related football assets at Sandy and Herriman, including Zions Bank Training Center and Zions Bank Stadium . Blitzer and Smith also gain ownership of RSL Academy and its local and regional youth affiliates.

My family and I are delighted to partner with Ryan Smith and his SEG team on the acquisition of Real Salt Lake, said David Blitzer. Ryan’s track record with Qualtrics as a technology innovator and leader in the state of Utah has made his SEG Group the ideal partner. Together, we look forward to building on our experiences to take Real Salt Lake to even higher heights.

Real Salt Lake is a world-class club with an incredible fan base, solid infrastructure and a long-standing commitment to the Utah community. We will work to build on the legacy and tradition of Real Salt Lake by investing not only in the team and its facilities, but also in the communities our team serves. We have the opportunity to use Real Salt Lakes unique platform to drive positive change on the ground, in the local community and across Utah. We are thrilled and honored to be a part of what the future holds.

My wife Ashley and I are 100% engaged in the state of Utah. As my partners and I looked to grow SEG, it was clear that Real Salt Lake is an incredible asset to Utah, exemplifies how we want to invest and be involved here, and David Blitzer is the perfect partner, ”said Ryan Smith. David Blitzer has world-class football experience, is a person of integrity and is strongly committed to uplifting the organizations and communities in which he is involved. There is an amazing football community here in Utah, youth and outreach programs for passionate RSL supporters and fans We look forward to continuing to work with the region and state to do great things with the sport. professional.

In addition to Blitzer and SEG, Arctos Sports Partners, the leading institutional investor focused exclusively on acquiring minority stakes in professional sports franchises and leagues, joins the Real Salt Lake ownership group as a sponsor. To date, Arctos has made more than 20 investments in the 5 major North American leagues and European football leagues since its founding in 2019.

Following the MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas on January 11, players from Real Salt Lake show up for preseason training on January 16 at Zions Bank Training Center. The club return to the regular season on February 27 to kick off the 2022 campaign at Houston Dynamo FC. The following weekend, Saturday March 5, the Clarets and Cobalts return to Rio Tinto Stadium to host Seattle Sounders FC for the home opener. In 2021, Real Salt Lake had a home record of 9-4-4, set a new club mark for most consecutive home wins (seven) and advanced to the Conference final. Where is.

Season tickets 2022 can be purchased at www.RSL.com/tickets, or by calling 844.Real.Tix.

David Blitzer, Ryan Smith and Commissioner Garber will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. ET tomorrow. Journalists will receive a Zoom link to participate.

Starting in 2005, Real Salt Lake recently concluded their 17th Major League Soccer season. The Utah club have qualified for the 2021 Audi MLS Cup playoffs for the 11th time in the past 14 years.

The club’s 2009 MLS Cup victory marked Utah’s only major professional championship in nearly 40 years, the title preceding a historic run to the 2010/11 CONCACAF Champions League Final. With a passionate base of several thousand season ticket holders, RSL enjoyed a significant field advantage by posting a dominating record of 145-43-46 (Win-Loss-Draw) in all competitions to. home (2.06 points per game for a 0.771 pct win.) since building their permanent home at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy 13 years ago.

In 2015, the club expanded their development system with the addition of Real Monarchs SLC. The Monarchs claim two titles in their brief history, as the 2017 USL regular season champions, later winning the 2019 USL Finals. For the 2022 season and beyond, the Real Monarchs will compete in the all-new MLS NEXT Pro as part of a joint effort by the United States and Canada to complete the pro player journey by connecting MLS NEXT youth academies with the top teams of Major League Soccer.

The entire RSL organization, which includes the RSL Academy U-15 and U-17 teams, calls the extensive Zions Bank training facility in Herriman, Utah their daily training home. With five world-class grass fields, two indoor turf fields, a residential dormitory, the STEM-based RSL Academy high school and 5,000-seat Zions Bank stadium located on a 42-acre campus, the sporting future of the Utah is promising.

RSL Academy’s elite basketball program was added in 2020, already recognized internationally for its vision, mission and accomplishments.

The RSL Community Foundation was established in 2016, established with the goal of being active in the community year round, using the popularity and reach of RSL and the Monarchs to promote the health and well-being of children of region, engaging soccer supporters to raise funds and volunteer time for various local initiatives.

About Smith Entertainment Group

Smith Entertainment Group (SEG) is a sports, technology, and entertainment investment group with a primary focus on the state of Utah. SEG’s portfolio includes Utah Jazz (NBA), Real Salt Lake (MLS), Vivint Arena, Rio Tinto Stadium, NBA G League Salt Lake City Stars, Real Monarchs (MLS NEXT Pro), Salt Lake Bees management, Zone Sports Radio and other Utah-centric business ventures.

