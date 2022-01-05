Evan Funke opens Hollywood restaurant Mother Wolf, an ode to Rome





Mother wolf Chef Evan Funkes foresaw an ode to Roman cuisine and centuries of culinary tradition is now open in Hollywood, serving pizza, pasta, antipasti and entrees loosely inspired by local shepherds, artisans and legend. twin brothers Romulus and Remus, who are said to have been fed by a wolf and became the founders of the Eternal City. While Felix Trattoria is a broader ode to Italy, Mother Wolf is hyper-regional in its orientation, serving Roman classics such as carbonara, pasta alla Gricia, arrabiata, porchetta, grilled meats and fried artichokes. Located on the ground floor of the historic Art Deco Citizen News building, Mother Wolf covers 8,600 square feet of which more than 3,000 are dedicated to an open kitchen. Indoor meals are available in the dining room, bar, and pizza bar with seating overlooking the restaurant’s wood-burning ovens. La Mère Loup is open from 5.30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, from 5.30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday. 1545 Wilcox Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 410-6060, motherwolfla.com Happy Ice, Lemeir Mitchell’s rainbow-hued Philadelphia water ice company, is one of Smorgasburg’s new suppliers for 2022. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times) Return from Smorgasburg The sprawling weekly Smorgasburg food festival is back for 2022 after a brief hiatus during the holiday season, and kicking off the year with new vendors: Chimmelier, the Korean fried chicken offspring of the team behind Hanchic ; Cali Dumpling, with pan-fried dumplings and soup dumplings husband and wife team Candace and Allan Tea ; vegan Israeli shawarma and falafel Bivrits from chef Amit Sidi; Say It Aint So, an all-vegan take on fast food classics, including Chef Chris Olsefsky’s Crunchwrap Supreme-inspired crunchadillas; and good ice cream, Lemeir Mitchells style rainbow water ice operation in Philadelphia , which has previously appeared at the Smorgasburgs Ice Cream Alley event. Smorgasburg takes place every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the ROW DTLA complex in the Arts District. 777 S. Alameda Street, Los Angeles, la.smorgasburg.com Laidrey Coffee enthusiast Gacia Tachejian left her scientific career to start a Tarzana coffee cart in the summer of 2021, and on January 7, along with her mentor Marisa Briones and Briones’ husband Paul, will open the first Laidrey café in brick and mortar at the location of the Tarzana carts. The new coffee bar and roaster will host free coffee tastings (tastings) on the first Friday of each month for those who want to learn more about the company’s ethically sourced beans. The cafe will also sell pastries from local wholesaler Bakers Kneaded, along with loaded toast and, on weekends, breakfast burritos. Expect a full espresso bar, pour-over coffee, and cool nitro on tap lattes. To celebrate the opening, Laidrey will be offering free filter coffee all day on January 7th. Indoor and outdoor seating is available, as is a walk-in window for order pickup. Open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. 18600, boulevard Ventura Tarzane, (818) 938-9304, laidrey.com A Tarzana coffee cart becomes the Tarzana Laidrey coffee and roast this week, also serving toast, pastries and burritos for breakfast on the weekend. (Cara Harman / Laidrey) Mr. Furleys Bar West 3rd Mr. Furleys Bar gastro pub has opened in Beverly Grove, the newest of three establishments that include Sherman Oaks and Glendale. The newer Mr. Furleys serves burgers, wings, stromboli, Bavarian pretzels, nachos and other bar bites in the old Shelby house, and though the cocktail selection remains about the same As the other two outposts, the craft beer selection has been pared down and the wine selection has grown at the West 3rd Street Bar. The new space offers indoor and outdoor seating, multiple TVs, and a small private dining area. Open from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. every day. 8445 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles, (323) 250-8575, mrfurleysbar.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/food/story/2022-01-05/evan-funke-opens-hollywood-restaurant-mother-wolf-an-ode-to-rome The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos