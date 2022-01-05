Waterboy actor Peter Dante caught on camera berating hostess over restaurant mask requirement





Actor Peter Dante, best known for his role in The Waterboy and other Adam Sandler films, has come under fire after being filmed berating a hostess for a restaurant mask requirement. TMZ reports that Dante, 53, was seen without a mask at Quarters Korean BBQ in LAs Koreatown and collapsed when told he had to wear a mask to enter the business due to Covid concerns 19. As he stood next to a sign that said No Mask, No Entry, he called the trash hostess and a c — before demanding to speak to his manager. You know you are garbage, don’t you? said Dante. Go back to f — you go back to school. Where is your boss? Yeah, where’s your boss? Bring your boss here now. According to Daily mail, Dante appeared to be wearing a shirt with a marijuana leaf and pajama pants with a similar pot design during the encounter. Dante eventually left without incident, but witnesses told TMZ the hostess was almost in tears. Dante has appeared in over 30 movies and TV shows, including Sandler The Wedding Singer, Big Daddy, Little Nicky, Mr. Deeds, 50 First Dates, Just Go With It, Thats My Boy, and Grown Ups 2. He played quarterback Gee Grenouille, taunting Sandlers Bobby Boucher in the 1998s The water boy, and also appeared in Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star, Stuck on You, The King of Queens and Grandmas Boy. Masks are currently required, regardless of vaccine status, in all indoor public places, venues, gatherings, and public and private businesses in Los Angeles County, as the omicron variant has increased in California and others. parts of the United States. Face covers should be worn while waiting to serve, between meals or drinks, and after finishing eating or drinking, but can be removed when actively eating or drinking while sitting or standing in a specific location such as a table, counter or seat with a ticket. According to People, Dante has a history of trouble. He was arrested in September for allegedly threatening physical violence against his neighbor, wife and children because of construction noise; he is due in court next week. TMZ reports that he was previously kicked out of a Los Angeles hotel in 2013 after allegedly making violent threats and using racist slurs.

