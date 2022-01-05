Priyanka Chopra’s advice to Parineeti Chopra helped her succeed in Bollywood





Parineeti Chopra has come a long way in the industry, with a few blockbuster films and less successful ones, it’s fair to say that the star has had her share of successes and failures in the industry like any other. However, with all of that, she is certain to be one of the best in B-town. Speaking of which, the actress once shared how PeeCee’s advice led her to her Bollywood success. Parineeti Chopra said: “She always gives me this advice, she said:” When we are in a movie and we do not meet the expectations of the audience, it is our fault. Because they expect a good performance from us. So don’t be in a movie (where you) don’t give it your all. Do something interesting or do something, don’t be in a movie just for fun ‘”, She added: “She told me that a few years ago, I remember it, and it made so much sense to me because it’s such a privileged position to be where the public or the media or the reviewers are actually expecting something out of you. And when you don’t they are cheating on you. “What happened to you, we expected more from you.” It’s such a good position that the audience really wants to see you in something special, always do something special ”, She explained how PeeCee’s advice led to her success in Bollywood, saying, “Because of that conversation, now, finally, when I made these kinds of movies and got these kinds of reviews, she was the most happy for me. She said, ‘That’s what I was talking about. This is what you have to do. Don’t do something mediocre. Always do your best and give your best. She concluded: “She was very happy when I made these three films and we had long conversations about these three films. She herself does a brilliant job and she expects me to do that too”, quoted by Hindustan Times. Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar Shares Her Foodie Moments With Fans, Take A Look

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.iwmbuzz.com/movies/celebrities-movies/priyanka-chopras-advice-to-parineeti-chopra-made-her-successful-in-bollywood/2022/01/05

