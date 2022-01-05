What is the #BettyWhiteChallenge? How fans can honor the actor and animal activist





Betty White’s legacy will continue with fans supporting one of her most cherished causes. Following the deaths of legendary actors last week at the age of 99, a movement called the #BettyWhiteChallenge has spread across social media, in which people are urged to donate money to organizations defense of animal rights. The late Golden Girls star was an animal lover and avid animal rights advocate throughout her life. The #BettyWhiteChallenge is asking people to donate money to a cause that defends animal rights on behalf of whites on what would have been its 100th birthday on January 17th. “On Betty White’s 100th birthday, January 17th, everyone should choose a local shelter or animal shelter in your area and donate just $ 5 in Betty White’s name,” one reads. widely disseminated message. “Make her 100th anniversary the movement she deserves.” White people’s work with animals did not go unnoticed throughout his life. She received the National Humanitarian Medal from the American Humane organization. Betty White poses with a snake at the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association’s 40th annual “Beastly Ball” at the Los Angeles Zoo on June 19, 2010. Michael Kovac / FilmMagic For nearly a century, Betty White has been a tireless and dedicated animal welfare advocate and we are proud to know her for 70 more years than any other supporter in our history, Dr. Robin Ganzert, President and Chief Executive Officer of the management of American Humane. said in a press release after his death. We bestowed our highest honor, the National Humanitarian Medal, on Betty because she reflected our core values ​​of compassion, caring and hope. Betty is dedicated to protecting and improving the quality of life for animals around the world. The Smithsonians National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute also honored White with the James Smithson Bicentennial Medal in 2017. White had also served on the board of directors of the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association and received the Jane Goodall Institute Global Leadership Award for Lifetime Achievement in 2009. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals also mourned her death. “Betty White has been a steadfast and compassionate advocate for vulnerable animals across the country, and will be sorely missed,” the organization said. tweeted. “We extend our condolences to his friends and family.” White also created the 1970s television series The Pet Set and wrote a 2011 published book called Betty and Friends: My Life at the Zoo, in which she spoke about her love of animals and those who care for them.

