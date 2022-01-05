Avoiding Hollywood’s Political Trap: Author Ben Domenech Explores How To Overcome Left-Wing Cultural Bias

Ben Domenech talks to author Tim Stanley about his new book, “Whatever Happened to Tradition? History, Belonging & the Future of the West” and the challenges conservatives face in overcoming the cultural biases of the liberal left in the arts and in Hollywood in the latest episode of “The Ben Domenech Podcast”.

BEN DOMENECH: The natural response for some time among some corners of the right has been to create alternative sources of information or institutions of their own.

TIM STANLEY: Yes.

DOMENECH: But there are certain necessary restrictions that go into place there, you know? One is simply a lack of donor interest. For example, while there are many universities and colleges in America that have and espouse pro-Western values, many of them are religious. Others, like Hillsdale, are not. And they’ve got, you know, a handful of them advocating an alternative.

But these will always be eclipsed by the gigantic funding that passes through private, but above all public, higher education institutions. You will never have something as big as the University of Texas. But at the same time, the restrictions put in place on a lot of these alternative institutions, you know, that would compete with the big houses of culture, education and the like is very frustrating for a lot of people. You know, you could have the cultural content, for example, that’s the exception over and over again that proves the rule that you could have a very successful director or center-right creator who is capable of having a show. very popular which is, you know, an american western. You know, for example, the most popular cable show today is a dramatic western. [“Yellowstone”] it’s written and created by someone who is in the center and openly.

You have openly right-wing comedians, for example, who could become very popular. But these are exceptions. They’re not, you know, the rule. And while they are able to gain a foothold, this pales in comparison to the vast expanse of cultural influence that has been established and is directly led by many people who wish to advance the narrative on gender, on l ‘story, about capitalism, about, you know, liberal values, Christianity, you know, you name it.

Given that, you know, what’s the point of building your alternate institutions if in doing so, you know you’ll be fighting a bitter battle of Sisyphus that will never result in you commanding the heights?

STANLEY: And another issue I would raise is that culturally most Conservatives don’t want to mix politics and culture.

DOMENECH: Yes

STANLEY: But by the time you try to say, “Okay, because I’ve been left out I’m going to create something that’s culturally conservative,” you’ve sort of defeated the very object. And the conservative ideal is to go culturally 50 or 60 years back to a time when culture was fortunately only patriotic or religious, but not necessarily conscientiously politically conservative. But you can never recreate that. And every attempt to do that ends up coming across as extremely political, so anytime you have right-wing comedians or a right-wing show or a right-wing drama, it’s pretty often bad because it breaks the conservative rules of the don’t mix politics and culture. And so, it just doesn’t work.

There are also exceptions to this. But even then, I’m saying I still see people like Dave Chappelle dangerously starting to turn into polemicist rather than comedian, and that’s the mistake the left made. You don’t need Stephen Colbert on the right. You only need good actors. This is exactly what we really want to end up with.

So, like I said, the answer to all of this is that it is very difficult. But I think the main thing is you have to try. And I ended the book by saying that one frustrating thing about the Conservatives is that they spend a lot of time complaining and not a lot of time doing. And that in fact, doing so could be a matter of not going away and doing something so consciously conservative, but just doing something culturally good, in the hope that those kind of resets will restart. the whole cultural system, so that people can see something being done right and think, “Well, I like that. I would like more of that, please.” Rather than the liberal leftist stuff.

So I would just encourage the Conservatives to write good books, paint good art, do good comedy, rather than trying to do something purposely political.

