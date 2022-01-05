Omicron cases are on the rise in the country, and several states are placing restrictions on public gatherings and closing theaters.

Yesterday we reported that the Hindi movie Prithviraj with Akshay Kumar had been postponed. Now, the news that is arriving reveals that there are many other big projects that are expected to be postponed.

Jayesh Bhai Jordaar by Ranveer Singh, Shamshera by Ranbir Kapoor and Gangubai Khatiawadi by Alia Bhatt, all of these movies are about to be postponed.

Already films like RRR and Jersey have been postponed and it is to be seen what other films will be postponed in the days to come.

