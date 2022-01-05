Hoyeon Jung takes over Hollywood, but she’s been a fashion star for years





If you are a Squid game fan, you probably fell in love with HoYeon Jung after binge-watching the popular 2021 Netflix series (Kang was one of our favorite characters too!). But even though this was the South Korean stars’ first big gig, don’t call her a newcomer. Vogues The February cover star is practically a fashion industry veteran, having worked as a model for just over a decade. Let’s take a look at Jung’s most memorable fashion moments over the years, where she continued to dominate catwalks, red carpets, and the street style scene with her distinctive flair. Before landing her role as an actress, Jung, who was born and raised in Myeonmok-dong, a small neighborhood on the outskirts of Seoul, has been working as a model since the age of 16. She first signed with ESteem Models agency in 2012, and finished second in Korea Next Top Model season 4. Thanks to her shiny red hair and striking features, she quickly became one of Seoul’s top models and a gangway assembly during fashion month. Now with The Society Management, she has walked the catwalks for brands like Chanel (she was one of Karl Lagerfeld’s favorites), Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Oscar de la Renta, Marc Jacobs and many more. While Jung has always worn the latest and greatest designer clothes on the runway, she has also proven to have a strong personal style both on the red carpet and on the street style circuit. As he strolled between fashion shows, Jung was photographed by street style photographers in effortlessly cool looks, like a long plaid dress with a leather overcoat or a chunky turtleneck with loose jeans and trainers. Her closet is filled with grungy, casual, and cool pieces that make it seem like she never tries too hard. She says she appreciates street fashion in Seoul and always strives to replicate her more relaxed silhouettes. My signature is denim, square denim jackets, she said Vogue in 2015. I like wide and long pieces. Jung has also pursued this fashion energy for his recent red carpet appearances. For the Squid game First in LA last year, she paired a strapless black dress with chunky combat boots for a cool, nonchalant edge. For the 2021 CFDA Awards, she wore a Louis Vuitton puffy black dress that was timeless yet super modern thanks to its soft drape. As her Hollywood star only shines more and more (we’re dying to see what her next role will be), we can expect her red carpet fashion choices to widen and grow. improve. And we just can’t wait! Below, more of Jung’s best fashion moments over the years.

