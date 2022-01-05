Entertainment
Grammy Awards postponed indefinitely amid wave of omicron-fueled Covid
Kurt Krieger – Corbis | Corbis Entertainment | Getty Images
The 64th annual Grammy Awards have been postponed indefinitely amid a resurgence of Covid cases, fueled by the omicron variant.
“The health and safety of members of our music community, the live audience and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remain our top priority,” the Recording Academy and CBS said in a joint statement Wednesday.
“Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, hosting the show on January 31 is just too risky,” the two organizations added. “We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon.”
This year’s ceremony was scheduled to take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and be broadcast on CBS. Trevor Noah of “The Daily Show” is still expected to return as host of the Grammys this year.
This is the second time that the awards ceremony has been delayed due to the pandemic. Last year, the show, which was also scheduled for January 31, was moved to March 14, 2021, due to a spike in Covid cases in Los Angeles, where the event was scheduled to take place. The event was also moved from the Staples Center (now Crypto.com Arena) to the Los Angeles Convention Center to provide more space for guests.
According to Variety, the Grammys typically require a 10-day or more lockdown from the venue they’re taking place in. However, the schedule for the Crypto.com Arena doesn’t appear to have that kind of opening until at least June.
The Recording Academy will likely seek to produce a full show with a live audience. The Grammys generate millions of dollars in revenue, although like many TV shows, ratings have declined in recent years.
Ahead of the 2022 ceremony, Jon Batiste, the conductor of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”, led the field with 11 nominations. Top performers Justin Bieber, HER, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo also received multiple nominations.
