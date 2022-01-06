Kareena Kapoor Khan dons expensive Balenciaga t-shirt worth Rs 40,000 for casual outing





Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to give us fashion goals. Whether it’s donning her mother-in-law’s wedding lehenga for her own wedding or making a style statement every time she steps out in town, Kareena has kept abreast of the latest trends. Recently, Kareena left us speechless as she pulled on a super expensive t-shirt. In December 2021, Kareena was diagnosed with coronavirus. However, after completing her 40s, the actress had partied with her friends. Kareena looked super gorgeous in a black off the shoulder top. She had accentuated her look with a big emerald necklace. Recommend reading: Salman Khan brutally ashamed as he rehearsed for a dance, netizens say “Tond Nikal Gaya Hai” On January 5, 2022, Kareena was spotted donning a gorgeous black ensemble in the city. The actress wore a black colored Balenciaga t-shirt with matching shorts. She accentuated her look with white sneakers and a gold watch. However, it was Kareena’s super expensive black t-shirt which is priced at Rs. 40,000. A few days ago, Kareena had shared a nice glimpse of how her mornings are going. The photo showed Saif and Taimur. While Taimur was busy drawing something, Saif, who was having his breakfast, looked irritated. Beside, Kareena had recounted the whole scene. She had written: “My mornings. Saif-Beboo are you taking another Instagram pic? Me-Ummmmm Click! #Saifu and Tim Tim.” Kareena had also posted a glimpse of her youngest son, Jeh, on her Instagram account. In the photo, Jeh looked adorable as he was busy playing. However, the highlight of the entire picture was his two baby teeth. Taking note of this, the picky mom had written: “His two teeth… the best part of 2021.” Also Read: Shilpa Shetty Kundra & Raj Kundra Visit Shridi To Seek Blessings, She Shares First Video With Him We love Kareena’s latest look! And you? Read more: Shraddha Arya shares fond memories of his honeymoon in the Maldives, the couple look adorable SUPERB NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app SUPERB NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device Android Where IOS (Apple)

