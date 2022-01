Hollywood actor Robert De Niro sues ex-employee for $ 6 million in damages

Robert De Niro.

Veteran star Robert De Niro seeks $ 6million (Dh22million) in damages from former employee Graham Chase Robinson for allegedly abusing a corporate credit account to fund hotel rooms luxury and sumptuous meals that had nothing to do with work. He also accused her of taking 7 million of her frequent flyer miles worth $ 300,000. In newly filed court documents, the 78-year-old actor included a 2019 letter from his lawyer to his former employee, which detailed what he believed he bought with the credit card. Robert De Niro.

Robinson rose from personal assistant to De Niros to vice president of production and finance for all-star production company Raging Bull Canal Productions before stepping down. According to RadarOnline.com, the lawyer wrote: I have been asked to respond to your recent emails to Bob. Please note that Bob does not wish to communicate with you. As such, please direct any correspondence on this matter to me. The letter then accused Robinson of spending crazy money for four years and using the company’s credit card to buy food, Uber trips, dog sitters, groceries, cameras, etc. iPhones, Pilates lessons, dry cleaning and flowers, and also allegedly made use of the petty cash. The former staff member was also accused of converting over 7 million Delta SkyMiles over a two-year period, using three million for personal travel and transferring another 4.5 million to a personal account. The letter also claimed that Robinson misused Canals credit cards to hire taxis and cover her food costs while on vacation in London, and alleged that she charged $ 2,600 for a stay at the Montage Hotel during her stay in London. ‘a trip to Los Angeles, as well as $ 156 for dinner at Nobu, $ 604 on a second meal at an upscale restaurant, $ 729 on a rental car, and several hundred dollars more on taxis, despite the having the rented vehicle at its disposal. Robinson has denied misusing credit cards and wonders if she made any of the purchases mentioned. She is also suing her former employer for $ 12 million, accusing him of discrimination based on sex. In her own court documents, she alleged that the Meet the Fockers star forced her to endure a toxic workplace where he spoke to her in a hostile, abusive and intimidating manner.

