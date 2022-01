Grammys Postpone Ceremony, Citing Omicron Variation Risks | Entertainment

LOS ANGELES (AP) The Grammy Awards were postponed Wednesday weeks before the scheduled ceremony in Los Angeles on what organizers called too much risk from the omicron variant, signaling what could be the start of another year of pandemic upheaval for awards season. The attempt to return to normal was scheduled for Jan. 31 to the new Crypto.com Arena with live audiences and performances, but no new dates on the books. The Recording Academy said it made the decision to postpone the ceremony “after careful review and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners.” Given the uncertainty surrounding the omicron variant, holding the show on Jan.31 is simply too risky, the academy said in a statement. Last year, like most major awards shows in early 2021, the Grammys were postponed due to coronavirus concerns. The show was moved from late January to mid-March and took place with a spare audience consisting mostly of nominees and their guests in and around the Los Angeles Convention Center, next to its usual home, the then arena. known as Staples Center. It was a big night for Beyonc and Taylor Swift, but the live performances that set the Grammys apart from other awards show were held separately without large crowds, many of them pre-recorded. We look forward to celebrating Musics Biggest Night at a future date, which will be announced shortly, ”the academy statement read. Finding that date could be tricky, with two professional basketball teams and a hockey team occupying the arena. The Recording Academy made no mention of a possible change of venue in its statement. The move was announced around the same time the The Sundance Film Festival has canceled its programming in person is scheduled to start Jan. 20 and has moved to an online format. The versatile Jon Batiste is the nominated for this year’s honors, capturing 11 nods in a variety of genres, including R&B, Jazz, American Roots, Classical and Music Video. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and HER are tied for second most nominations with eight each. The Grammys move could be the start of another round of awards after another wave of winter coronavirus, with the Screen Actors Guild Awards slated for February and the Oscars for March. Follow AP Entertainment writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

