The underrated genius of David Bowie’s acting

In many ways, this is Bowie’s most straightforward performance. Tanned and handsome like a movie star, aside from his crisp and endearing British teeth, Bowie’s Celliers initially embodies dignified male power. Yet, as is always the case with his best performances, Bowie brings a subversive subtext to the surface, bringing out the weirdness that lurks beneath many war movie tropes. As the film progresses, Celliers infuriates his captors with increasingly transgressive acts of rebellion, showing his contempt for authority through flamboyant performances, singing songs, collecting flowers, and even kissing Yonoi. . Casting Bowie alongside his fellow musician Sakamoto (a legendary popstar in her own right), Shima presents us with a face-to-face between two titans of 20th century music. The homoerotic tension between the couple culminates in an ambiguous moment when, after having condemned Celliers to be buried alive, Yanoi visits the condemned to cut a lock of his hair, like a fan or a lover. The climax of the film of Celliers, buried up to his neck in the sand, his hair bleached by the blazing sun, is a striking painting worthy of an album cover. In the aftermath of the star’s death, these indelible images took on new meaning. Bowie’s death robbed us of the music of the future, but it also took away the possibility of more roles in the cinema, more opportunities for this most unusual artist to enchant and surprise us in the cinema. Not all of Bowie’s roles were worthy of his talent, but those that were at least gave us some sort of compensation. The Starman may be gone, but one element of his extraordinary charisma will always remain, a scintillating afterimage etched forever on the big screen. Bowie: Starman and the big screen is at BFI Southbank, London, until the end of January, with a selection of films available to stream at BFI player. Do you like cinema and television? To rejoinBBC Culture Film and Television Clubon Facebook, a community of moviegoers from all over the world. If you’d like to comment on this story or anything else you’ve seen on BBC Culture, head over to ourFacebookpage or send us a message onTwitter. And if you liked this story,subscribe to the weekly newsletter on bbc.com features, called The Essential List. A hand-picked selection of stories from BBC Future, Culture, Worklife and Travel, delivered to your inbox every Friday.

